Wimbledon: Thiem loses five-set thriller against Tsitsipas

“It was a great match, which I leave with my head held high. It showed me that I’m still here. The quality was very, very high, the fighting spirit was really, really good,” said Thiem at the press conference after his performance. “This game showed me that I can still take on the big boys. And it motivates me for the coming weeks.” Tsitsipas said immediately after the duel: “Dominic is someone who gets the best out of me every time we play against each other.”

The game was postponed on Tuesday when Thiem was in the lead due to the rain. The approximately 27-hour interruption should initially prove to be a disadvantage for Thiem, but a small advantage for the fifth in the world rankings. The 24-year-old, who has never made it past the third round at Wimbledon, showed a clear improvement from his point of view on Wednesday from the continuation at 3: 6 4: 3.

APA/AFP/Daniel Leal Thiem (right) Tsitsipas had to admit defeat after a hard fight

Because on Tuesday he could not prove the difference to Thiem. Thiem, number 91 in the world, was the more convincing of the two players at his seventh appearance at Wimbledon, the first in four years, and won the first round confidently after 33 minutes.

The second set was quite balanced until the stop and after the continuation on Wednesday also led to the tie-break. There Thiem was of course in a lost position with only one point gained. And even if he took the setback relatively well, fending off five breakballs in the hard-fought third game of the third set, he had to give up his two following service games. The Greek won the set 6:2.

Thiem fights back in the fourth set

But the Wimbledon round of 16 from 2017 showed strong nerves, showed himself to be more self-confident and less prone to errors in the fourth round. The logical consequence was another tie-break, in which it was just as balanced up to Thiem’s ​​3: 2. Then he even made it 4:2 with a mini break and from the 6:3 in the third attempt he equalized in sentences to make it 2:2.

Thiem continued similarly strong in the final round, even the break to 4: 3 seemed to be done. That was canceled again after a challenge from Tsitsipas, the Greek made it 4: 4. Thiem continued to impress with a varied game and strong hits from the baseline and countered another tie-break. When the score was 5: 6, the 29-year-old gave his opponent the first match point with his first double fault, only to fend it off and actually force the tie-break.

“We put on a good show”

There Tsitsipas once again had to unpack his best tennis, earned more match balls at 9: 7 and was rewarded for it. “It felt very, very long, luckily it worked out well for me in the end. Dominic has always brought out the best in me when we played against each other. We both fought very hard today and put on a good show,” said the 24-year-old in the winner’s interview on the pitch.

It was the tenth duel between the two. Everyone has now won five times. In round two, Tsitsipas will face two-time British Wimbledon champion Andy Murray. “I don’t expect anyone to support me,” joked the Greek.

This means that all Austrian starters were eliminated in the first round at Wimbledon. Previously, Julia Grabher, Sebastian Ofner and Dennis Novak had already reached the end of the line after the opening match.

The Championships, Wimbledon

(Great Britain, €52.3m, grass)

Leading table: Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/1) Jeremy Chardy (FRA) 6:0 6:2 7:5 Alexandre Muller (FRA) Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) 7:6 (7/5) 1:6 6:3 6:4 Jason Kubler (AUS) Ugo Humbert (FRA) Nicolas Jarry (CHI/25) Marco Cecchinato (ITA) Alexander Zverev (GER/19) Gijs Brouwer (CHI/25) NED -:- -:- -:- Marc-Andrea Hüsler (SUI) Yosuke Watanuki (JPN) -:- -:- -:- Matteo Berrettini (ITA) Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) -:- -:- -:- – Alex de Minaur (AUS/15) Kimmer Coppejans (BEL) 7:6 (7/4) 6:3 6:4 Dominic Stricker (SUI) Alex Popyrin (AUS) 3:6 6:3 6:2 4:6 7:5 Ilja Iwaschka (BLR) Federico Coria (ARG) 4:6 6:4 6:3 6:0 Grigor Dimitrow (BUL). /21) Sho Shimabukuro (JPN) 6:1 6:2 6:1 Alexander Davidovich Fokina (ESP/31) Arthur Fils (FRA) ) -:- -:- -:- Holger Rune (DEN/6) George Loffhagen (GBR) 7:6 (7/4) 6:3 6:2 Daniel Medwedew (RUS/3) Arthur Ferry (GBR) 7:5 6:4 6:3 Adrian Mannarino (FRA) Alexander Schewtschenko (US) 6:3 6:3 6:2 Marcos Giron (USA). ) Hugo Dellien (BOL) 7:6 (7/2) 6:4 6:4 Marton Fucsovics (HUN) Tallon Griekspoor (NED/28) 6:4 6:2 6:4 Francisco Cerundolo (ARG/18) Nuno Borges (POR) 5:7 6:3 6:3 6:4 Lehecka Tree (CZE)

Sebastian Ofner (AUT)

6:4 6:4 6:4

Milos Raonic (CAN)

Dennis Novak (AUT) 6:7 ​​(5/7) 6:4 7:6 (7/5) 6:1 Tommy Paul (USA/16) Shintaro Mochizuki (JPN) 7:5 6:3 6:1 Cameron Norrie (GBR /12) Tomas Machac (CZE) 6:3 4:6 6:1 6:4 Christopher Eubanks (USA) Thiago Monteiro (BRA) 4:6 7:5 7:5 6:3 Christopher O’Connell (AUS) Hamad Medjedovic (SRB) -:- -:- -:- Jiri Vesely (CZE) Sebastian Korda (USA/22) 7:6 (9/7) 4:6 6:2 6:3 Ben Shelton (USA/32) Taro Daniel (JPN) 6:4 6:3 3:6 4:6 6:3 Laslo Djere (SRB) Maxime Cressy (USA) 6:7 ​​(5/7) 7:6 (7/3) 7:6 (10 /8) 7:6 (9/7) Andy Murray (GBR) Ryan Peniston (GBR) 6:3 6:0 6:1 Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/5)

Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3:6 7:6 (7/1) 6:2 6:7 (5/7) 7:6 (10/8) Jannik Sinner (ITA/8) Juan Manuel Cerundolo (ARG) 6:2 :2 6:2 Diego Schwartzman (ARG) Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 6:0 6:3 6:4 Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) Daniel Altmaier (GER) 6:3 7:6 (7/1) 3:6 7:4. 5 Quentin Halys (FRA) Daniel Evans (GBR/27) 6:2 6:3 6:7 (5/7) 6:4 Daniel Elahi Galan (COL) Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN/24) 6:4 6:3 :3 Oscar Otte (GER) Dominik Koepfer (GER) 7:5 6:3 7:6 (11/9) Mikael Ymer (SWE) Alex Molcan (SVK) 6:3 6:3 6:4 Taylor Fritz (USA/ 9) Yannick Hanfmann (GER) 6:4 2:6 4:6 7:5 6:3 Guido Pella (ARG) Borna Coric (CRO/13) 6:3 7:5 4:6 3:6 6:1 Harold Mayot (FRA) Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) 6:3 6:4 7:5 Corentin Moutet (FRA) Richard Gasquet (FRA) 6:3 7:5 7:5 Roman Safiullin (RUS) Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP/20) 2:6 7:6 (9/7) 6:7 ​​(4/7) 6:4 7:5 Denis Shapovalov (CAN/26) Radu Albot (MDA) 5:7 6:4 6:2 6:2 Gregory Barrere (FRA) Lloyd Harris (RSA) 7:5 6:7 (4/7) 7:5 6:3 Liam Broady (GBR) Constant Lestienne (FRA) 4) Laurent Lokoli (FRA) 6:1 5:7 6:4 6:3 Andrej Rublew (RUS/7) Max Purcell (AUS) 6:3 7:5 6:4 Aslan Karazew (RUS) Luca van Assche (FRA). ) 6:7 ​​(4/7) 6:4 6:2 6:4 Thomas Barrios Vera (CHI) Sebastian Baez (ARG) 7:6 (9/7) 3:6 6:3 7:6 (7/2). ) David Goffin (BEL) Fabian Marozsan (TIME) 6:2 5:7 6:2 6:0 Alexander Bublik (KAZ/23) Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 6:7 ​​(3/7) 6:4 6:4 :4 Jeffrey John Wolf (USA) Enzo Couacaud (FRA) 7:5 6:3 7:6 (7/4) Maximilian Marterer (GER) Borna Gojo (CRO) 7:5 6:7 (8/10) 6:4. 3 6:4 Michael Mmoh (USA) Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN/11) 7:6 (7/4) 6:7 ​​(4/7) 7:6 (7/4) 6:4 Lorenzo Musetti (ITA/ 14) Juan Pablo Varillas (PER) 6:3 6:1 7:5 Jaume Munar (ESP) John Isner (USA) 4:6 6:3 6:4 6:4 Jan Choinski (GBR) Dusan Lajovic (SRB) :7 7:6 (7/4) 6:2 6:2 Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) 6:1 6:4 6:4 Thomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG/29) Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP) 6:7 ​​(5/7) 5:7 6:3 6:4 7:5 Stan Wawrinka (SUI) Emil Rusuvuori (FIN) 7:5 7:5 6:4 Jordan Thompson (AUS) Brandon Nakashima ( USA) 2:6 2:6 6:4 7:6 (7/4) 6:3 Novak Djokovic (SRB/2) Pedro Cachin (ARG) 6:3 6:3 7:6 (7/4)