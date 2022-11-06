It ends in the sign of the world champion who beats the Turkish after a great duel in the final lap. Podium for Sergio Garcia. Andrea Migno also scored points, 15th

by the correspondent Massimo Brizzi – valencia (spain)

Curtain on the Moto3 with the final seal of Izan Guevara who leaves his mark of world champion also in the final race of the season. In Valencia the GasGas Spaniard captures his seventh success of 2022, choking in his throat the scream of Deniz Oncu, second in the sprint at 62 thousandths when he seemed close to his first career victory. On the podium Sergio Garcia, companion of Guevara.

foggia remains third — The best of the Italians at the finish line is Dennis Foggia, fourth, for a long time embroiled in a scrum package from which he manages to emerge only in the final: the overtaking with 4 laps from the end with which he passes from sixth to fourth allows him to put an important bearing on Ayumu Sasaki, fifth, who remains behind him in the world rankings. World podium deserved for the Roman of the Leopard, after a season of ups and downs in which he was perhaps hoping for the big target. In the ten also: 6. Adrian Fernandez, 7. David Munoz, 8. Diogo Moreira, 9. Ryusei Yamanaka and 10. Daniel Holgado. Andrea Migno in the points, 15th.

the race — Guevara sprints well at the start, starts to dictate the pace with Oncu, Garcia and Ortolà to chase, while Foggia navigates around the eighth position. A few laps and the duel is reduced to Guevara and Oncu, with the Turk who, however, is disunited in a moment due to an inconvenience on the bike, without however stopping to undermine the new champion. Last lap: with a great action Oncu takes the lead, but Guevara is not there and replies just before the last corner. He decides the sprint of the final straight that rewards the world champion with a blink of an eye. Once again superior. Congratulations to the winner and applause to the winner: they offered a great show.