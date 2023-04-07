It doesn’t matter what the calendar says: a Mottolino Fun Mountain it’s still winter. There is one month left to the end of the season, and in the heart of Little Tibet you can ski and enjoy the mountains, living to the rhythm of a Dolce Vita made up of fun, experiences in nature, local flavours.

The Easter weekend promises to be full of unmissable events at the Camanel di Planon, located at the arrival of chairlift n.1 Teola Pianoni Bassi. The opening lunch will be accompanied by the Freak’n’Tonic show, an exciting performance of music and dance. At 13.30, the DJ sets will kick off with nationally and internationally renowned guests. Saturday 8 April will be the turn of Tommy Vee, well-known producer and DJ who founded the Moltosugo team and created numerous house productions. On Sunday 9 April the Veronese Mirko Bertasini, known as DJ Worry, while Easter Monday will be the turn of the Habitatwhose reggaeton sound with a touch of hip hop will make the audience go wild.

On Saturday 15th April the absolute protagonist is instead the taste: it returns Norbert Niederkofler, already three Michelin stars and a Green Star for Sustainability for the St. Hubertus restaurant, strategic manager for the new Mottolino gourmet restaurant, Kosmo Taste the Mountain. The chef participates in a joint dinner that enhances the local raw materials in a contemporary key. At the center we find the quality and ethics at the basis of the Kosmo project: the relationship established with the small producers of the area, the use of seasonal ingredients and the absence of waste.

The Mottolino snowpark is the last to close: on Sunday 23rd April the ski area greets winter with the eighth edition of The Guardian, the great end-of-season freestyle gathering that attracts hundreds of snowboarders and freeskiers from all over Europe. A big party that marks the farewell to winter, full of emotions, for the whole community.