Former US ambassador, right to focus on Beijing’s role





“China has clearly gained great influence over Russia. And I think that even in Moscow they realize that the relationship with Beijing is fundamental in order not to end up completely isolated in the world. Many countries don’t break with Russia, because they see that she is supported by China ”. This was stated in an interview with Corriere della Sera by Qilliam Taylor, American ambassador in Kiev from 2006 to 2009, representing George Bush and Barack Obama and, subsequently, in 2019 until 2020, as ‘chargé d’affaires’ on behalf of the Government of Donald Trump.

The 12-point document on the war presented by Xi Jinping has “a very positive aspect: the Chinese president states that everyone, including Putin, must respect the principles of independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of each state”, but it was rejected by the Biden administration because “there is another passage that is not good. The Chinese leader proposes an immediate ceasefire. But this would mean starting negotiations with about 15% of Ukrainian territory in Russian hands. It would be like recognizing a prize for Putin’s aggression. It is an unacceptable condition for the Ukrainians, for the United States and for the European countries themselves”.