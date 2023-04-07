Home World Ukraine, latest news. Nyt, US-NATO secret cards published on social media
World

Ukraine, latest news. Nyt, US-NATO secret cards published on social media

by admin
Ukraine, latest news. Nyt, US-NATO secret cards published on social media

Europa

Top-secret documents from the US and NATO on plans to strengthen the Ukrainian army in view of an offensive against Russia were published on social media this week. This was revealed by the New York Times, citing sources in the US administration.

  • Former US ambassador, right to focus on Beijing’s role

    “China has clearly gained great influence over Russia. And I think that even in Moscow they realize that the relationship with Beijing is fundamental in order not to end up completely isolated in the world. Many countries don’t break with Russia, because they see that she is supported by China ”. This was stated in an interview with Corriere della Sera by Qilliam Taylor, American ambassador in Kiev from 2006 to 2009, representing George Bush and Barack Obama and, subsequently, in 2019 until 2020, as ‘chargé d’affaires’ on behalf of the Government of Donald Trump.
    The 12-point document on the war presented by Xi Jinping has “a very positive aspect: the Chinese president states that everyone, including Putin, must respect the principles of independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of each state”, but it was rejected by the Biden administration because “there is another passage that is not good. The Chinese leader proposes an immediate ceasefire. But this would mean starting negotiations with about 15% of Ukrainian territory in Russian hands. It would be like recognizing a prize for Putin’s aggression. It is an unacceptable condition for the Ukrainians, for the United States and for the European countries themselves”.

  • Nyt, US-NATO secret cards published on social media

    Top-secret documents from the US and NATO on plans to strengthen the Ukrainian army in view of an offensive against Russia were published on social media this week. This was revealed by the New York Times, citing sources in the US administration. The Pentagon has opened an investigation into the leak on Twitter and Telegram, the latter platform with over half a billion users and available in Russia. According to sources, the published documents have been modified in some parts from their original format.

See also  The family background of the first British Prime Minister of Indian origin Sunak attracts attention | Middle class | Epoch Times

You may also like

Silvio Berlusconi suffering from leukemia, doctors say |...

explosions in the Gaza Strip – Corriere TV

the care and hopes of the family –...

RENAULT TRUCKS / Kuehne+Nagel introduces 23 Losanga ‘full-electric’...

Call center, the best assistance in Switzerland is...

“We need peace talks”. But Xi’s words to...

Naples, Spalletti changes 4: out two very titular,...

John Holland played an excellent match against Olympiakos...

daily horoscope za 7. april | Fun

Chef Di Ferro between cocaine and relationships: insight...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy