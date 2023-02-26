Home Sports Winter sports and wellness in Trentino, between Spa and wellness
Sports

Winter sports and wellness in Trentino, between Spa and wellness

by admin
Winter sports and wellness in Trentino, between Spa and wellness

Is it possible to combine sport and wellness during a relaxing weekend in the snow? In Trentino this is a priority and it is not necessary to choose a 5-star luxury hotel with a kilometric spa to be able to afford it. In fact, in these parts there are decidedly numerous wellness centers and public spas – and even closer to the slopes or to the spots where you can practice outdoor sports – that it would be a real shame to miss the opportunity to do outdoor activities in the morning and to relax in a heated pool or massage parlor in the evening.

Read also

Advertising

You may also be interested in…

See also  Experience, strength and centimeters the Omnia Pavia Corral card

You may also like

At the end of the Dragon Star War...

Premier League title race: Manchester City ‘send message’...

Serie A: Empoli-Napoli 0-2, the Azzurri +18 points...

Bellator 291: Ukraine’s Yaroslav Amosov outclasses Logan Storley...

Bandecchi (Ternana), the president spits at the fans....

The two teams scored 351 points, the Kings...

Jalen Hood-Schifino makes the difference as Indiana upsets...

IBSA Next Gen Cup 2022/23, the recap of...

What to bet today? Sports calendar and predictions:...

Lecce-Sassuolo 0-1: video, goals and highlights

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy