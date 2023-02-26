Home Health What to eat after the “doors” to prevent deficiencies and stay healthy
What to eat after the “doors” to prevent deficiencies and stay healthy

What to eat after the “doors” to prevent deficiencies and stay healthy

Nutritionist’s advice to get back in shape and healthy after the pandemic years

Covid has turned habits upside down, disrupted everyday life and reduced movement for fear of contagion. We see how to regain total normality and counteract deficiencies.

Fight the debilitation of bone mass

Its reduction grows with age: the years of non-activity have accentuated the problem. To counteract it, it is enough to increase the intake of vitamin D, contained in foods such as fish, eggs and mushrooms, and increase daily exposure to the sun. “It is important to increase thecalcium intakepresent mainly in fresh dairy products, yogurt, parmesan, cabbage and almonds – he explains Mary Bravobiologist, nutritionist of Humanity of San Pio X -. It’s good to limit coffee, tea, alcohol: they decrease its absorption. Even the use of calcareous waters (300 mg/1L of calcium) can be guaranteed its taste, especially in senile age, a period in which the daily calcium requirement increases, from 1000 mg/die a 1200 mg/die”.

Support the muscles

In first position the selenium, an essential mineral for health in old age. A deficiency reduces musculoskeletal function and power, damages the thyroid gland, and impairs memory. It helps to take a portion of wholemeal cereals or rice every day, which are much richer in selenium than refined products. AND 4-5 brazil nuts as a snack. “In support of muscle function we also find magnesium, useful in muscle contraction processes. Magnesium is present in green leafy vegetablesspinach, artichokes, chard, in legumes, in blue fish, crustaceans and molluscs, whole grains, bitter cocoa, dried fruit, almonds and cashews, but also hazelnuts, pistachios and walnuts, figs, peaches and bananas. Also phosphorus, iron and potassium are importanti to support muscle function, to maintain acid-base balance and water balance and, in the case of iron, to ensure the transport of oxygen to muscle tissue, as it is the main component of haemoglobin”.

Iron deficiency

The lack of iron leads to anemia whose symptoms, tiredness, weakness, exhaustion, are accentuated in sportsmen. “Iron is present in large quantities in the plant world, but little bioavailable if not associated with vitamin C vegetables should be seasoned with extra virgin olive oil, lemon to take in more minerals. Instead, the one contained in meat and eggs is much more assimilable. Finally, to support the muscles, it is useful to evaluate one’s nutritional needs and ensure the right amount with correct nutrition. protein and carbohydrate. In some cases of sarcopeniathe loss of muscle mass and strength due to aging, it may be necessary to evaluate aintegration with essential amino acids”.

Correct water and salt balance

After the age of 65, the risk of dehydration and mineral deficiencies increases, especially for those who train regularly. Hydrate adequately, use two servings a day of fruit rich in water, two of green leafy vegetables for mineral salts, it helps to support. “Prefer fresh vegetables rich in potassium to maintain a correct electrolyte balance: endive, fennel, artichokes, rocket and spinach are rich in potassium. If you want to consume cooked vegetables, the ideal method not to lose their nutritional properties is steamed. It is good, however, to avoid boiling as it facilitates the loss of mineral salts and vitamins. The recommended fruits to fill up on mineral salts and in particular potassium? Bananas, kiwis, red fruits, strawberries, apricots”.

How to counteract weakness and fatigue

Help comes from dimethylglycine (DMG), a molecule capable of supporting the most fragile subjects for a correct recovery. “Its intake promotes mental and physical health, improves the functionality of the immune and nervous systems, counteracts asthenia and fatigue”. Foods that contain the highest amounts are beans, grains, brown riceliver.

Protect cognitive faculties

Zinc is an essential mineral for mental reactivity, for the normal function of the immune system. In addition to meat, fish and eggs, it can be taken as a snack: a handful of pumpkin seeds is enough, avoiding salty ones. “Even the right amount of omega-3 helps protect cognitive faculties and prevent its decline. The fatty acids EPA and DHA they are important for the development and function of the central nervous system. Foods that contain high amounts of it? fatty fish, salmon, mackerel, herring, walnuts, flaxseed, soy, seaweed. In general, to protect cognitive functions it is important to guarantee the body the correct support of water, macro nutrients, carbohydrates, proteins, fats and micronutrients, mineral salts and vitamins, through a balanced and complete diet and, if necessary, the right integration”.

Get back in motion gradually

Walks, swimming, cycling, jogging for the more sporty. “To limit discomfort to joints, cartilage, tendons, practice activities with a low impact at joint level: postural gymnastics, pilatesexercises in the water or hydrobike”.

