Technology

by admin
(Photo/AFP)

The Messenger messaging application of Meta’s FB Facebook community platform will usher in a new function, which will bring a new operating experience to the interactive mode of group chat.

According to foreign media The Verge, Matt Navarra, a full-time social media consultant, said that Meta is developing and testing a “roll call” mode for building buildings using pictures or videos for Messenger of chat messaging. Similar to the anti-mainstream BeRell social app that rose to popularity in the United States last year, it has a built-in “Roll Call” function.

Shared by Matt Navarra on TwitterTake a screenshot of the Po in the interface, you can see the new function of Messenger “roll call” which is under development and testing. “Lunch”, “Pet” real photos or videos, and at the same time, you can “roll” tagged friends in the group to participate together.After receiving the message, the named friends will upload their lunch (or pet) within a limited time
) photos or videos (for example, within five minutes), in addition, only after uploading and sharing photos, can you see the response content and uploaded photos shared by other friends in the group.

Messenger tests the new feature of “roll call” (pictured by Matt Navarra on Twitter)

Foreign media said that the new function test seems to be a tribute to the BeRell community app, and it also means that Facebook is committed to allowing its Messenger users to have more in-depth interactive sharing, improve user stickiness, and new group Talk about the experience.

It is unclear when this new Messenger test feature is expected to be officially launched.

