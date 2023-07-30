With a child at the Women’s World Cup

Successful start: Melanie Leupolz was part of the starting line-up in the 6-0 win over Morocco. Image: AFP

So far, says Melanie Leupholz, female soccer players have too often had to make a decision: children or a career. At the World Cup in Australia, she is changing that. But it should only be the beginning.

The tournament has just started, a few days ago. And yet long-cherished wishes have come true. Melanie Leupolz found the situation in the catacombs of Melbourne’s Rectangular Stadium so dreamlike that she had to pinch herself as she told reporters that this experience was not just a beautiful illusion.

Leupolz, 29, was in the starting lineup of the German team that won their first World Cup appearance 6-0 against Morocco. This Sunday, when the game is against Colombia (11.30 a.m. CEST in the FAZ live ticker for the women’s soccer World Cup and on ARD), she can also be there if national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg thinks the risk is too great A muscle injury in her thigh handicapped Lena Oberdorf from the start in her usual position in defensive midfield.

