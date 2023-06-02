with Cosenza it’s 1-1, launch of smoke bombs on the pitch – breaking latest news

Brescia were the fourth team to relegate from Serie B to Serie C. Andrea Meroni’s equalizer in the 94th minute was decisive for Cosenza. From the bend launch of smoke bombs

It all happens in the final minutes of Brescia-Cosenzathe return of the playout that decreed the fourth team relegated to Serie C. After Benevento, Spal and Perugia to end up in Lega Pro Brescia, who failed to replace the result of the first leg (1-0 in favor of the Calabrians). In fact, when the match seemed destined for extra time — Bisoli had unlocked it in the 74th minute — here is the decisive draw by Andrea Meroni in the last of the five minutes of added time allowed. In the instants immediately following, a series of smoke bombs rained down from the Brescia corner and a group of fans burst onto the pitch, which made it necessary for the police to intervene to prevent the situation from escalating.

Police intervention

Thus the match was interrupted in the 52nd minute of the second half, with the two teams having been made to sit near their respective benches. The long line formed by the police stopped for a long time in front of the Brescia curve for several minutes. When the match seemed about to restart, several firecrackers were thrown from outside the stadium at the away section, hit in its highest area. This is why the competent authorities preferred to end the match early (a few seconds), triggering the Cosenza party.