Valle prepares for a possible eruption of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano

Given the orange alert that exists in the coffee region due to the possible eruption of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano, the department of Valle del Cauca work on preventive plans to respond promptly in the event of an emergency.

This was stated by the Secretary of Health of the Valley, María Cristina Lesmes, who reported that alert is maintained in the hospital network of the department to deal with an event of this type.

Lesmes said that in order to guarantee a timely response to the needs of the people of Valle del Cauca and Colombia in the face of the orange alert level due to the activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano, the authorities of the Valley from the Departmental Secretariat of Health and other organizations continue working to define plans of contingency and preventive actions.

In this sense, he indicated that “in solidarity and as a health authority, preparation is essential to be able to give the best response. For more than a month we have been in a preventive emergency regarding the possible eruption of the volcano nevado del Ruiz, consequently the department”.

contingency plan

Likewise, he added that “in a special way the Ministry of Health, we have worked to have a contingency plan and an orderly way of responding that allows us to guarantee tranquility to the people of Valle del Cauca, especially those in the north of the Valley, but also to support the neighboring municipalities and departments and the Ministry of Health in the response in what would be the disaster zone”.

Although he clarified that in the department “we will not be directly affected by the explosion, we may have contaminated the air and water with respect to the ashes. We can present an increase in the number of patients when the disaster region cannot attend them and they are referred to the Valley”.

Ulloa, El Águila, Argelia, Cairo, Alcalá, Cartago and Ansermanuevo, are part of the municipalities in the area of ​​influence of the volcano.

Currently, from the departmental Secretary of Health Training is carried out with the personnel who would be in charge attending to the eventualityin order to prepare them in the actions and responses to meet the needs that may arise.

