With Kielce in the Final Four: Andreas Wolff and the dream of the Champions League

As of: 06/15/2023 7:51 p.m

Andreas Wolff is tackling the Mission Champions League title again with KS Kielce. The national handball goalkeeper has a home game at the Final Four in Cologne.

Andreas Wolff is back at home: in Cologne, where the Final Four of the Handball Champions League has been taking place for a number of years. The world-class German goalkeeper hails from Euskirchen, just half an hour’s train ride from the Cologne Arena, where he will play for Europe’s handball crown with his Polish club KS Kielce at the weekend.

unfortunate final defeat 2022 against Barca

The last picture of Wolff from Cologne was almost exactly a year ago. The keeper crouched dejectedly at the goal post in the Cologne Arena, just like Oliver Kahn after losing the 2002 World Cup final against Brazil. Wolff had lost the final against FC Barcelona with Kielce, in the most cruel way, in a seven-meter throw. Wolff had his hand on the ball twice when the Catalans missed a seven-metre throw, which then found its way over the goal line. In the end, Barca celebrated the title, of all places in Wolff’s living room.

The jubilant scenes would have followed him for a while, the keeper admitted. At the same time, the unfortunate defeat spurred the team on last season until they made it into the Final Four again. “ We still have an outstanding bill “, said Wolff. The fact that they made it into the final of the four best handball teams on the continent for the second time in a row makes him proud, but he also emphasized: “ This time we also want to get the pot. “

Champions League, Final Four

In terms of sport, the star ensemble from Kielce has established itself in the concert of the greats since Wolff’s move in 2019. But economically there were big question marks behind the million-dollar project, after the withdrawal of the former name sponsor, the Polish subscription champion even threatened to sell out. New sponsors were not found until April, and the club has since operated under the name Barlinek Industria Kielce. This also secured Wolff’s whereabouts in Kielce.

“ It was a difficult time, but it brought us even closer together. We now have the certainty that we can concentrate on the sport again “, said Wolff, who continues to feel comfortable in a team with “ world-class players ” (Wolff) and coach star Talant Dujshebaev. “ I’m grateful to be a part of it. “

Wolff in Kielce still in World Cup form

Wolff also played a key role in the team’s great success. The national goalkeeper has been playing in impressive form for months, and at the World Cup last January he was even voted the best keeper of the tournament. At the World Cup, the 32-year-old also noticed that he looked much more balanced than in the past, less dogged. He worked a lot on his mindset and got professional support two years ago after a disappointing season. “ That definitely pushed me forward. And of course you get older and more relaxed .”

Final Four “zo Hus”

Wolff now hopes that he can also make it to the Final Four “ can lead the team to victory “The fact that the European final is taking place in the cathedral city, and thus a home game for him, is something very special, said Wolff. “ My parents live 40 kilometers from Cologne, my family is of course also in the hall. ” The anticipation is huge, emphasized Wolff and raved about the “ unbelievable mood ” in the giant arena at the Deutz train station, which he also experienced in numerous games with the national team.

In the semi-finals, Kielce will face Paris St. Germain, Wolff is already thinking of a possible final against SC Magdeburg, who will meet the defending champions Barcelona in the other semi-final. “ The final in Cologne, against a German team, that would be something very special. “

Wolff’s dream of winning the Champions League

The Poles, who last conquered Europe’s handball throne in 2016, have a lot of self-confidence. For Wolff, the 2016 European champion, it’s the title he’s missing at club level. “ Ultimately, only winning the Champions League counts. It’s the biggest title you can win with a club. There are not many players who have won the Champions League. It has always been my dream to be part of this circle.” , he said. “ I hope to set the next hook on Sunday. “