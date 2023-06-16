Patient died, three hematologists also acquitted on appeal – Emilia-Romagna

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, JUNE 15 – The acquittal of three doctors from the hematology department of the Sant’Orsola hospital in Bologna, accused of the manslaughter of Alessandra Zambonelli, a lawyer who died in April 2016 at the age of 61, was confirmed on appeal .



The woman was being treated at the polyclinic after a diagnosis of lymphoma, but with a good life expectancy. During the therapy, at one point she began to develop a very high fever, then her condition worsened until her death. The family, assisted as a civil party by the lawyer Gabriele Bordoni, filed a complaint asking to ascertain whether the hypothesis of a bacterial infection had not been adequately evaluated, with specific investigations. In the first instance there were five defendants, all acquitted on 20 January 2022 and the Prosecutor’s Office had appealed for three, defended by the lawyers Ciriaco Rossi, Davide Tassinari, Luigi Stortoni, Manuela Amore, Massimo Leone and Guido Clausi Schettini. The experts appointed by the Court ruled out that the patient’s death depended on the culpable conduct of the haematologists. (HANDLE).

