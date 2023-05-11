Home » With Sakota the iron pact over a beer
With Sakota the iron pact over a beer

Andrea Cinciarini, interviewed by Corriere dello Sport, talks about his salvation with UNAHOTELS Reggio Emilia and comments on his future.

«We changed players and coaches. And at one point the ranking gave us last and condemned. Then it happened that one evening Sakota and I met for a beer. I looked at him and told him: coach I have never been relegated and I don’t want to do it now as captain. He replied: you know Andrea, I’ve never been relegated either and it won’t happen now either. An iron pact that we respected».

«I still have a great desire to play and since my physique supports me, the day of farewell is still far away. Now it is premature to talk about the future, even if I still have a year of contract with Reggio Emilia. The primary need is to pull the plug after all this year’s hardships. When I stop, however, I’ll be a coach, there’s no rain on that. Meanwhile, this summer I will be in Bormio for the national course».

