Arrests due to misuse of EPS | Info

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

The arrest of several persons in connection with the abuses that damaged the public company Elektroprivreda Srbije (EPS) is underway.. According to information, arrests and searches are taking place at several locations in Belgrade and Kruševac.

According to unofficial information, it concerns the arrests of new suspects in connection with the work of the “Bauwesen” company and money laundering, as part of the investigation that was launched against six people in February. It is suspected that they caused damage to JP EPS in the amount of 7,458,050 US dollars, which was confirmed by the findings and opinion of the Belgrade City Expertise Institute.

(MONDO/RTS)