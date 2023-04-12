Former ice hockey goalie Dominik Hašek thinks that in case of Russian participation in the Olympic Games, Czech athletes should compete without national jerseys and anthem, just for themselves. He said this in an interview on Radio Impuls. The Olympic champion from Nagano has been publicly opposing the participation of Russian athletes on the international stage for a long time. Because of this, he criticizes, among others, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the hockey NHL and the tennis organizations ATP and WTA, which enable the activities of athletes from Russia and Belarus.

