Home Sports Without Czech jerseys and anthem. Hašek proposes a protest
Sports

Without Czech jerseys and anthem. Hašek proposes a protest

by admin

Former ice hockey goalie Dominik Hašek thinks that in case of Russian participation in the Olympic Games, Czech athletes should compete without national jerseys and anthem, just for themselves. He said this in an interview on Radio Impuls. The Olympic champion from Nagano has been publicly opposing the participation of Russian athletes on the international stage for a long time. Because of this, he criticizes, among others, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the hockey NHL and the tennis organizations ATP and WTA, which enable the activities of athletes from Russia and Belarus.

See also  Gazzetta Motori at Eicma 2021: the stand with unique motorcycles. Info and timetables

You may also like

Jannik flies to the round of 16 –...

Sprenger new coach of Pinturault

Time for middling Mets to promote top prospect...

Bolaños believes that Aragonés’s proposal is to return...

HOCKEY ONLINE: Třinec has the first chance to...

Casper Ruud s’impose contre Botic Van De Zandschulp...

Standings in quarter-final first legs from 9 p.m

Euro 2028: Casement Park and Everton’s Bramley-Moore Dock...

Chris Ashton: Leicester Tigers’ former England international to...

Dallas Mavericks, Nico Harrison optimistic about the renewal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy