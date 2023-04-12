Britney Griner will write a memoir about the difficult period and prison in Russia…

Source: MN PRESS

Britney Grinner he is writing a book about a Russian prison. The American basketball player, who was traded for arms dealer Viktor Anatolyevich But, announced that she would write a memoir. It was emphasized that the book will describe everything about the “difficult period and illegal detention”. Because of all this, they started calling her names on social networks.

Let us remind you that in February 2022 she was arrested at the airport in Moscow because she had illegal substances in her luggage, illegal amounts of cannabis oil with THC. She pleaded guilty in court, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but was released after an agreement between Russia and America on the exchange of prisoners. This is exactly the reason why they started to “sting” her on the Internet.

“What kind of illegal detention are you talking about? Well, she brought drugs into another country,” “I’ll save you time, so you don’t have to read the book. It’s simple, don’t bring drugs into another country“. “You don’t have to read her book, just respect the rules and laws of the country you are entering”… These were just some of the comments that appeared after the publication of her book.

“The main reason I traveled to Russia that day was because I wanted to make my wife, family and teammates proud.. After a challenging 10 months in prison, I am grateful to have been saved and to be home. Readers will be able to hear my story and understand why I am so grateful for the support I have received,” said Griner.

Some other details about the book have also been revealed. “She will describe in detail her experience after being illegally detained and all the difficulties she faced in the Russian legal system with a language she did not understand. Britney will also describe what life looks like in a foreign prison and her personal feelings and everything she went through from day one during those 10 months,” the press release states.