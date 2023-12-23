Without Julian there is no paradise

He has won everything. In the blink of an eye, life has passed. Julián Álvarez has decided to make fools of those who look at his identity card and see how at 23 years old, or a few years older, they have not tasted even a tiny part of the success that the Argentine has achieved. The Manchester City footballer is, of course, one of the most prized talents in the world. He has more than proven it.

With another memorable performance in the Club World Cup final, ‘The Spider’ confirmed that it is the most decisive argument in Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. With a double and an assist, the ‘MVP‘His name and surname were recorded from the initial whistle. The finals and Julián are best friends. His ‘second’ World Cup, for home.

WORLD PLAYER AT HEART

On December 18, 2022, Julián made more than 45 million Argentines daydream about a historic World Cup in Qatar. A year and four days later, the former River player had a ‘deja vu’ with a new World Cup final with the same sky blue on the shirt but defending the Manchester City shield.

The 15th title in his career, at 23 years old. In the absence of an English Super Cup and a Carabao Cup that should fall sooner or later, the Argentine has bagged all the possible titles with Guardiola’s team. Furthermore, he has already become the first Argentine to win the five most important titles: World Cup, Copa América, Champions League, Copa Libertadores and Club World Cup.

WHY IS IT SO IMPORTANT FOR GUARDIOLA?

On the celestial side of Manchester they have realized that without Julián there is no paradise. The Argentine, who landed at the Etihad with a certain skepticism in the environment due to his origins in South American football and doubts about his adaptation, is now a more than important pillar in the ‘Cityzen’ megaproject.

Not Haaland, not De Bruyne, not Bernardo, not Foden… above all the Argentine stands out. So far this season, Julián Álvarez has been increasing his role until he is the team’s top offensive reference. He has accumulated 10 goals and 8 assists in 26 games played, but beyond the numbers His influence on the field is supernatural.

Julián Álvarez celebrates the first goal of the match against Fluminense / AFP

When Manchester City is lost, the ‘lifesaver’ is Julián. On more than one occasion, the Argentine has been the plunger definitive. His ability to move near and far from the area, his enormous vision of the game and his enormous scoring ability is a blessing for Guardiola. Proof of this, and champions He has four goals and one assist in five games (with only one start): averages a goal every 39 minutes. What will be next?

