Home Sports Wolfsburg women again in the Champions League semifinals – sport.ORF.at
Sports

Wolfsburg women again in the Champions League semifinals – sport.ORF.at

by admin
Wolfsburg women again in the Champions League semifinals – sport.ORF.at

Arsenal’s ÖFB team players Manuela Zinsberger and Laura Wienroither will face VfL Wolfsburg in the semi-finals of the Champions League. After the 1-0 win in the first leg on Thursday, the Germans were content with a 1-1 draw in the second leg against Paris Saint-Germain in front of their home crowd. As in the previous year, VfL is in the semi-finals of the premier class. At that time it was over against FC Barcelona.

Alexandra Popp (20th) scored the lead for Wolfsburg in front of 14,367 fans on Thursday, Kadidiatou Diani’s equalizer (30th) was not enough for PSG. The ÖFB international Marina Georgieva watched her team leave the bench.

Zinsberger and Wienroither beat Bayern Munich with Arsenal on Wednesday. Barcelona’s semi-final opponents will be decided between Chelsea and defending champions Olympique Lyon (first leg: 1-0) on Thursday evening.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

See also  Toro, Bremer: "I prefer to play with the three-man defense"

You may also like

Esther’s triumphant return? He did not surprise his...

Shields? Just a little overload

Thiem longs for “positive realms”

Naples, Osimhen and Meret are the ‘masked heroes’

Gao Zhidan emphasized the practical promotion of the...

What Bergoglio has: Pope Francis hospitalized. And the...

the president of Angers SCO resigns after weeks...

The nomination of the King? A lot of...

Women’s football: former Saudi Arabia coach Renard new...

Miami Open 2023 results: Daniil Medvedev beats Christopher...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy