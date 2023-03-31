Arsenal’s ÖFB team players Manuela Zinsberger and Laura Wienroither will face VfL Wolfsburg in the semi-finals of the Champions League. After the 1-0 win in the first leg on Thursday, the Germans were content with a 1-1 draw in the second leg against Paris Saint-Germain in front of their home crowd. As in the previous year, VfL is in the semi-finals of the premier class. At that time it was over against FC Barcelona.

Alexandra Popp (20th) scored the lead for Wolfsburg in front of 14,367 fans on Thursday, Kadidiatou Diani’s equalizer (30th) was not enough for PSG. The ÖFB international Marina Georgieva watched her team leave the bench.

Zinsberger and Wienroither beat Bayern Munich with Arsenal on Wednesday. Barcelona’s semi-final opponents will be decided between Chelsea and defending champions Olympique Lyon (first leg: 1-0) on Thursday evening.

