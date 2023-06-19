Home » Wolverhampton captain Neves is heading to Saudi Arabia for a billion crowns
Wolverhampton captain Neves is heading to Saudi Arabia for a billion crowns

Portuguese international Rúben Neves is another footballer who was lured by a lucrative job in Saudi Arabia. According to the BBC, the captain of Wolverhampton will exchange the English league for the jersey of al-Hilal, which has unsuccessfully sought the Argentine star Messi. The 26-year-old midfielder, who has a contract with Wolves for one more year, will be bought by the Riyadh club for 55 million euros (1.3 billion crowns).

