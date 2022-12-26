Original title: Wolves first rent and buy to introduce Atletico Madrid striker Cunha with a total transfer fee of 50 million euros

CCTV News: On December 26, Beijing time, the Wolves officially announced the introduction of Atletico Madrid striker Cunha on rent and buy. After triggering the mandatory buyout clause, the two parties will sign a contract until 2027. Cunha became Lopetegui’s first signing after joining the Wolves. He will wear the team’s No. 12 jersey.

According to media reports, the total cost of the Wolves’ rent-and-buy introduction of Cunha is 50 million euros.

Wolves official announcement:

Cunha came on loan from Atletico Madrid. After triggering certain clauses, the Wolves will automatically buy out Cunha and sign with him until 2027. Cunha is Lopetegui’s first signing after joining the Wolves. He flew to the UK earlier this week to complete his medical examination. He will complete the registration after the transfer window opens on January 1.

The 23-year-old Cunha was born in Brazil. He joined the Swiss team Sion in 2017 and started his career in Sion. The 18-year-old performance of 10 goals and 8 assists in 32 games in a single season allowed RB Leipzig to bring him to the Bundesliga in the summer of 2018. In April 2019, Cunha scored a stunning Marseille volley against Bayer Leverkusen. This goal was shortlisted for the 2019 Puskas Award.

In January 2020, Cunha joined Hertha Berlin and made 40 appearances, contributing 13 goals and 10 assists. In the summer of 2021, Atletico Madrid will recruit him.

For the national team, Cunha scored a lot for Brazil’s national youth: In the 2019 Toulon Cup, Cunha scored 4 goals in 5 games and helped Brazil win the championship; in the Tokyo Olympics, he scored 3 goals, including a key final Goal, help Brazil defend the Olympic champion. In September 2021, he made his national team debut as a substitute in the world preliminaries between Brazil and Chile, and has played 8 times for the Selecao so far.

Welcome Cunha!