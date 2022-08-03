Florence, 2 August 2022 – They would have abused of a tourist canadian who was passing his holidays in Chianti, also filming the scene. It is the accusation with which quattro people have been perquisite in recent days by the carabinieri: they are accused of group sexual violence. The investigators, coordinated by the prosecutor Beatrice Giunti, also acquired the video.

The facts date back to last weekend. It all started in a local of Imprunetawhere the donna, 35, had eaten and drunk. After dinner, when the tourist would also be drunk from alcohol, there would be the sex. Two men would have materially participated in the abuse, one would have witnessed, a fourth would have resumed with the mobile phone. In the morning, the woman asked help in a bar, also setting in motion the investigations, still in progress. The suspects would justified asserting that the woman was consenting.