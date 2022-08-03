- The results of Sister Lang’s 3rd final are released, 10 people form a group and 1 person regrets, Tan Weiwei was scolded for a season as a stepping stone_Wang Xinling_Sister_Wu Jin sohu
- The list of “Riding the Wind and Waves” flows out of Wang Xinling’s C position!No. 11 makes netizens cry in the storm | Entertainment Oriental Daily News
- “Riding the Wind and Waves” final results leaked and rumored that Wang Xinling won the championship Lianhe Zaobao
- Wang Xinling won the championship of “Riding the Wind and Waves” Wu Jinyan 11th place to drink hate | Guanghua.com Guanghua Daily
- [Riding the Wind and Waves]Wang Xinling reversed the conventional counterattack and won the championship, Jessica burst into tears and Twins kissed and celebrated | Entertainment Oriental Daily News
- See full coverage on Google News
See also The accelerated implementation of the financial assistance and rescue policies for enterprises has been significantly strengthened._Enterprise_Wang Weirun_funding gap