Women don’t let men fight boys punch out

2023-04-11 11:05:57





Source: Sport Tribune





Reporter Kong Lejia

On April 8, the first free fighting youth club league in Zhejiang Province (Hangzhou Station) officially kicked off in Wulin Square in the city center. Nearly 120 teenagers from more than ten clubs in the province competed.

“This is my first competition, and I’m a little nervous to be honest.” Ma Bowen, an 11-year-old boy who participated in the children’s competition, stood on the sidelines and watched the competition carefully before going on the field, writing down every winning move. His father is a free kickboxing coach, and Ma Bowen, who has been obsessed with it since childhood, also has a strong interest in this sport. Over the past 6 years, they have become “father and son soldiers” fighting together in the competition arena.

The age span of this event is from 6 to 17 years old. Although some young players are still immature, their competitive level cannot be underestimated. At the scene, a thin girl was biting a lollipop one second, and changed into a team uniform the next second, ready to go, her eyes full of “murderous look”. Dong Ziyan, from Keqiao District, Shaoxing, is only 6 years old. Although she is young, she has rich experience in the field. She once won the championship of the Kunlun Competition Children’s Group. She has won 5 of 6 games in training so far. Facing opponents from all over the province, she looks exceptional. calm down. Her mother told the reporter that Dong Ziyan started to practice free combat at the age of 5. The original intention was to let her develop the ability to protect herself, but she did not expect to get through the “two veins of Ren and Du”.

The valiant female contestants showed many wonderful scenes that are undeniable. Nowadays, kickboxing is not only a “special event” for boys, but also the choice of many girls. Coach Leng, who accompanied Dong Ziyan to participate in competitions, admitted that the proportion of female students in his club reached 40%. “There is no threshold for participation in free fighting. As long as the parents support and you like it, you can learn it through some tempering. Some children are more able to endure hardships and can achieve results.” Coach Leng said that many students are full of enthusiasm for the competition and are eager to meet in the competition. To a more formidable opponent, blue is better than blue.

Wang Lingfeng, vice president of Zhejiang Free Fighting Sports Association, introduced that this league is the first competition held since the establishment of the association. Hangzhou, as the first stop, assumes the important role of “the first button”. Jiaxing and other places have launched one after another.