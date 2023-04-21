Women’s Bundesliga: Hoffenheim wins late in Leverkusen



Status: 04/21/2023 9:15 p.m

TSG Hoffenheim wins with a late goal in Leverkusen and presents in the long-distance duel for the Champions League places.

The goal of the day for the guests was scored by Jana Feldkamp (84th minute) from the penalty spot. In a game that was largely disappointing, Leverkusen’s Juliane Wirtz had a great chance to equalize in added time, but only hit the crossbar of the guest goal.

It was the seventh win in a row for the guests. The only competitive defeat in 2023 was in the quarter-finals of the DFB Cup against Bayern Munich.

Thanks to the success, Hoffenheim took third place, at least temporarily, but Eintracht Frankfurt (both 38 points) could overtake them again with a draw at 1. FC Köln (Sunday, 1 p.m.).

32,500 tickets have already been sold for the Frankfurt women’s game in Cologne, which means a record attendance in the women’s Bundesliga.

Wolfsburg puts forward in the title fight

VfL Wolfsburg had already presented in the fight for the championship on Wednesday with a 3-0 (1-0) win at MSV Duisburg.