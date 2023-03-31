Home Sports Women’s football: former Saudi Arabia coach Renard new France coach – Football
(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 30 – French coach Hervé Renard has been appointed coach of Les Bleues, France’s women’s national team, with a contract expiring in August 2024.

Two-time winner of the Africa Cup of Nations in charge of Zambia (2012) and Ivory Coast (2015), the 54-year-old coach then took charge of Morocco and Saudi Arabia, the national team he led to the last World Cup in Qatar reporting a historic victory over Argentina in the first round.

His priority, before thinking about the next World Cup in Oceania, will be to restore calm and serenity within a national team weakened by the rebellion of several team stars – Wendie Renard, Kadidiatou Diani, Marie-Antoinette Katoto -, who had left the selection to protest against the management of Corinne Deacon, who was fired by the federation on March 9th. (HANDLE).

