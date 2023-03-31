The announcement of the definitive withdrawal of the Peruvian ambassador in Colombia by the Government of Dina Boluarte, was released.

The measure was taken according to the Peruvian government, due to the attitude of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has tried to distort what happened on December 7 in Peru, when former President Pedro Castillo committed a self-coup.

“This decision responds to the repeated interference and offensive expressions of President Gustavo Petro, who persists in distorting reality by ignoring that on December 7, 2022, a coup d’état perpetrated by former President Pedro Castillo took place in Peru,” said the statement from the Peruvian Foreign Ministry.

The statement indicates that Petro’s attitude has seriously deteriorated the relationship of friendship, cooperation and mutual respect that has existed between Peru and Colombia.

For its part, the Peruvian government has defended the measure, pointing out that it is a sovereign decision and that it responds to the defense of the country’s interests. They have also indicated that they will maintain bilateral relations with Colombia, although they have reiterated their rejection of President Petro’s attitude.

“President Petro’s attitude, and his continuous interventionist expressions, have seriously deteriorated the historic relationship of friendship, cooperation and mutual respect that has existed between Peru and Colombia,” they concluded.