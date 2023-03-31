10
March 31, 2023
Hello, there are tragedies that immobilize us, but there are also tragedies that eventually move us towards something good. Which of them will be the one from Banská Štiavnica? That’s what the cover topic of the new .week is about. In addition, we have prepared for you a great interview with the Czech foreign minister and also the story of the bankrupt Credit Suisse. I wish you a good reading.
