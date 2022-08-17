The new coach is already at work with five new players in view of the championship of Excellence

The Dolomiti Bellunesi women on the first day of the meeting

BELLUNO

Girls at work. And to train them there is Francesco Pellicanò. The new women’s Dolomiti Bellunesi gathered at the Goal Arena in Belluno, to kick off its first historic season to be experienced in excellence. The former Keralpen has in fact become part of the main football reality of the province and now aims to grow and consolidate over the years. As for Pellicanò, he boasts a long experience at the youth level, having led the Elite of Union Feltre and Belluno, as well as the Juniores of San Giorgio and Montebelluna. And now, for the first time, he is holding the helm of a female team.

«To try your hand at an unprecedented field», says the coach, «is always positive because it allows you to strengthen yourself as a person and as a coach. In the last few weeks I have been thoroughly researching: in terms of management, there are particularities and priorities to keep in mind. This call makes me very happy, also because football is passion for me ».

As for the squad, it will be composed of Silvia Bogo, Alice Borsoi, Ilenia Bristot, Roberta Cappellano, Valentina Cercenà, Arianna De Bastiani, Martina De Betta, Anna De Paoli, Chiara De Valerio, Susanna De Zolt, Chiara Facchin, Camilla Gasperin, Camilla Rosson , Sandra Sommariva, Barbara Squarcina and Martina Zancanaro.

Five new products are added to this group of former Keralpen: Anna Casagrande, Paloma Casal, Giorgia Decet, Elisa Francescon and Eleonora Vecellio.

Alongside Mr. Pellicanò, on the other hand, will be managers Chiara Tranquillin, Alessio Colombo, Luca Toldo and Franca Saccon.

The group will train three times a week: on Mondays in Sedico, on Tuesdays and Fridays at the Goal Arena.

23 Spring girls are also at work: Erica Agostini, Alessia De Vecchi, Eleonora Gallina, Lara Muner, Ilona Loss, Sabrina De Bona, Marta Collavo, Gloria Sommariva, Sara Gianmoena, Gaia Andolfatto, Chiara and Lucrezia Triches, Giorgia Da Ronch , Isabella Pandini, Natasha Nikolic, Ania Loss, Natasha Manfroi, Sofia Tibolla, Giulia Lustri, Sara Fiocco, Sara Chierchia, Elisa Dalla Vecchia and Irene De Podestà. Toni Scot trains them, with the help of Valter De Gasperin and Stefano Barp, while the manager in charge is Fiorentina Pilon, flanked by Laura Bacchetti.