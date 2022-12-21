Belgrade-Novara 0-3 (17-25, 20-25, 25-27) Novara’s run in the Champions League continues. Lavarini’s team, after the success on the opening day against the Germans of Potsdam, makes an encore relying essentially on its Turkish striker, Karakurt who scores 10 points in the first half and 7 in the second. The young players of the Red Star, some good prospects that maybe in a few years we will see in our championship, try to put Lavarini’s team in difficulty, but the difference on the taraflex is great and Novara does not want to leave anything on the street, also because in the group there are the reigning champions of Giovanni Guidetti’s Vakifbank Istanbul and the formula greatly rewards those who manage to win the group (with qualification directly to the quarterfinals).

The other Italians

—

For a good part of the match Lavarini plays with all the starters, then during the match he inserts the recovered American Adams, who was out due to an injury for 40 days (excellent signs for her that in view of the championship round on December 26th). Another smile in a season that didn’t start too well with Poulter’s knockout (season over for her). Once Novara took control of the match, Lavarini also gave space to the rest of the bench, risking something in the final when Red Star made it 23-23, before closing with Karakurt returning on the fly. Until the final 3-0 and then Novara, confirms first place in the group with 2 wins out of 2, both by 3 points. Tomorrow, Wednesday, it’s the turn of the other two Italian teams: with Vero Volley engaged in Romania (6 pm Italian time), while the world champions of Conegliano play at Mulhouse in France at 7 pm.