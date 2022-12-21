The conferment ceremony of the 56th San Giusto d’Oro to Gianfranco Sinagra, full professor of Cardiology and director of the Cardiothoracovascular Department of Asugi, took place on Tuesday 20 December in the hall of the Municipal Council of Trieste. Friuli Venezia Giulia and the Giuliano Cronisti Group, in collaboration with the Municipality of Trieste and the contribution of the CRTrieste Foundation.

On the occasion of San Giusto d’Oro 2022, the commitment of the director of Il Messaggero Veneto and del Piccolo, Omar Monestier, who died prematurely on August 1, was recalled, and his work to consolidate a relationship of trust between the institutions, the citizenry and the historical Giuliano newspaper.

Furio Baldassi for the Reporters Group conferred a special plaque from Assostampa Fvg in memory of Omar Monestier, collected by his widow Sara Monestier, his son Tommaso also present in the room.

“Triestini – said Furio Baldassi – not only are you born but you become. And I am convinced that, if his earthly existence had not been cut short so suddenly, Omar Monestier would have become one of us too”.

A concept also appreciated by Mrs Sara Monestier who, in turn, highlighted “my husband’s very strong and rapidly growing bond with Trieste and I am pleased that this has been remembered with this memory award.

We are a family of Venetian origins, we have lived for 10 years in this region that has embraced us, adopted us and we feel part of this land. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the esteem and affection we are receiving”.

Prelude to the awarding ceremony of the San Giusto d’Oro 2022 the signing, in the blue drawing room of the town hall, of the golden book of the Municipality of Trieste, where Professor Gianfranco Sinagra left the following dedication: “To my beloved City of Trieste, known for the knowledge system and loved for its history, culture and art”.

In his speech, Mayor Roberto Dipiazza recalled the value of the work carried out by Professor Gianfranco Sinagra. “I am certain – said Mayor Dipiazza – that your testimony, your example of service to medicine and to man, will still give much to medical science and to our troubled humanity.

On behalf of the whole community of Trieste, I thank you for what you have done, for what you are doing and will do again, always in the name of goodness, solidarity and life”.

“The San Giusto d’Oro 2022 to Professor Sinagra – explained the president of the Friuli Venezia Giulia Press Association, Carlo Muscatello – is an award for healthcare excellence: a doctor who is always close to patients, a passionate teacher in teaching, a manager under whose guidance Trieste cardiology has consolidated its position as a point of reference in the sector, both nationally and internationally”.

“And it’s nice to imagine – Muscatello said again – a sort of common thread between this year’s award and the one awarded in 1986 to Professor Fulvio Camerini, father of cardiology in Trieste, who was Sinagra’s master”.

“Many years ago Trieste – concluded Muscatello – welcomed the young Gianfranco Sinagra and today I think it is his city, and while keeping Sicily in his heart, he too is from Trieste, like so many of us, born or not born in Trieste”.

“I came to Trieste – Professor Gianfranco Sinagra said in his speech – out of an eagerness for knowledge. I came there, no doubt, as a son of the south, but not for work reasons, but because I was deeply in love with medicine and cardiology and I knew that the school of prof. Camerini had the ability to combine methodological rigor, clinical attention to the patient, great attention to innovations, technologies, the advancement of knowledge.

And together with this human attention to the patient and the family, the ability to promote a team spirit and the involvement of all disciplines and a great scientific attention and creativity, also made up of the constant love of knowledge, as Prof. Fitting rooms”.

“There is so much in my state of mind for this award – said prof. Sinagra – there is joy, gratitude, there is the recovery of memory and the reasons for memory and lastly, there is gratitude to Camerini and my family”.