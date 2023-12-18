Women’s Volleyball Club World Cup: Turkey’s “Double Heroes” duel with Isachibashi to win the cup_Hangzhou Net

The Türkiye Women’s Volleyball Club World Cup ended with a thrilling final match between Isachibashi and Vakif Bank, with Isachibashi narrowly edging out the four-time champion to win the cup. After five intense battles, Isachibashi secured a 3:2 victory, claiming the championship for the first time in seven years.

The MVP of the game, Boskovic from Isachibashi, was awarded alongside Boskovic. Additionally, Tianjin Bohai Bank’s Li Yingying was the only Chinese player to be shortlisted for the best team in this Club World Cup, standing out as the top scorer.

The best lineup of the competition included Boskovic as MVP, Gabi (Vakif Bank, Turkey) and Li Yingying (Tianjin Bohai Bank, China) as the best attackers, and E-Shahin (Isachibashi, Turkey) as best setter, among others.

With the Women’s Volleyball Club World Cup now concluded, the teams and players have left a lasting impression with their remarkable performances. The competition has showcased the immense talent and determination of women’s volleyball players from around the world.

