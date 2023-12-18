Fortnite’s OG mode won’t be the same in 2024

Fortnite OG Set to Make a Comeback Next Year

As Fortnite continues to evolve and adapt to the gaming community’s interests, Epic Games has announced that Fortnite OG will be making a comeback next year. The popular battle royale game will be returning to its original maps, guns, and more, in an effort to entice millions of players back into the game.

In an interview with Axios, Epic’s Fortnite ecosystem lead Saxs Persson provided some insight into what players can expect from the upcoming Fortnite OG. “It’s just a matter of how, when and how it’s made so it’s not just the same,” Persson said. While the statement is somewhat vague, it suggests that the experience of Fortnite OG will look slightly different than its previous iterations.

Whenever Fortnite taps into something popular, Epic Games has a history of bringing it back in some form. Whether it’s no-build mode or the OG experience, the game developer is keen on keeping the game fresh and engaging for its dedicated player base.

The return of Fortnite OG is expected to bring back a sense of nostalgia for longtime players, while also providing a new and unique experience for those who may have missed out on the original version of the game. As the battle royale genre continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how Epic Games revitalizes the OG experience for a new generation of players.

As Epic Games continues to update and improve Fortnite, players can look forward to the return of Fortnite OG as a nostalgic and fresh addition to the game in the coming year.