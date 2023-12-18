How to preserve your health from Christmas binges: life-saving tips from the cardiologist, without giving up

The Italian Society of Cardiology Shares Tips for a Healthier Christmas

As the Christmas holidays approach, the Italian Society of Cardiology Foundation is offering some practical advice to ensure that the festive season does not take a toll on your heart health. According to the president of the foundation, Francesco Barillà, it is not necessary to completely give up enjoying the culinary delights that come with the season. However, he recommends taking a common-sense approach, especially when it comes to large lunches.

Barillà emphasizes that there is no need to deny yourself the pleasure of indulging in panettone or other special dishes. Instead, he suggests concentrating on the main meals and, if you have exceeded, opting for a light or very light dinner. He offers this advice in conjunction with the opening of the 84th national congress of the Italian Society of Cardiology, held today in Rome.

In addition to watching what you eat, the cardiologist also highlights the importance of physical activity to counteract the effects of large meals. He advises against sitting in an armchair after indulging in excess and recommends using the extra time during the holidays to spend pleasant moments with family or going for walks, both in the city and outdoors.

Barillà also suggests practical strategies such as sharing food treats as a wise approach. He emphasizes the importance of healthy lifestyles, stating that they contribute significantly to reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease by up to 30-35%, in addition to the use of drugs.

These words reflect a prudent and conscious approach to the holidays, offering guidance on how to enjoy delicacies without compromising heart health. By fusing pleasure and responsibility in nutrition and physical activity, the Italian Society of Cardiology hopes to ensure that everyone can have a healthier and happier holiday season.