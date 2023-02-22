Original title: Women’s Volleyball Europa League Final 8 Sescandic 3-0 Potsdam Zhu Ting 20 points MVP

Overseas campaign

In the early morning of February 22, Beijing time, the quarter-finals of the 2022-2023 women’s volleyball Europa League kicked off for the first round. Italian Scandic, played by Zhu Ting and Yao Di, defeated Potsdam, Germany 3-0 away, and won the initiative to advance to the semi-finals in the home and away game + golden game system. The scores of the three games were 29-27, 26-24 and 25-19. Both Zhu Ting and Yao Di started the battle. Zhu Ting scored 20 points with 18 deductions, 1 block and 1 serve, and won the scoring title and MVP. Among them, 1 of 18 deductions was blocked in 36 offenses, and the success rate was 50%.

In this campaign, Scandic encountered Potsdam’s tenacious resistance in the first two games. After falling behind by 5 points in the first game, Zhu Ting played a key role in winning the game 29-27. In the second game, she was tied with a 17-11 lead and was tied 26-24. In the three rounds, Zhu Ting scored 20 points with 18 deductions, 1 block and 1 serve. Among them, she was blocked only once in 36 offenses, and the success rate was 50%. In addition, she also received the team’s most 26 first passes and made 2 mistakes. The first pass rate and perfect rate were 46% and 8% respectively.

Scandic’s starting lineup is mainly Zhu Ting (China), Pietrini, secondary attacking Washington (USA), Berrien (Netherlands), supporting Antropova (Russia), setter Yao Di ( China) and Libero Castillo (Dominican Republic). Potsdam first sent the main attackers H-Jasper (Netherlands), Emmonds, the secondary attackers M-Savic (Serbia), Chekulayev, and Nemeth (Hungary), the setter Van Alen (Netherlands) and Freeman Jegodic (Serbia).

Scandicci fell behind 12-17 in the first game, and Zhu Ting hit key points many times to help the team tie at 20. The two teams remained stalemate until 27. Washington made a block and Emmonds made a spike error. Scandic won 29-27 and took the lead.

When Scandicci led 17-11 in the second game, Potsdam scored twice, first tying it at 18 and then overtaking it 22-20. At the critical moment, Berrien had a strong offensive and blocking performance, H-Jasper missed an attack, and Scandicic made another victory 26-24.

In the third game, Potsdam fell behind many times and chased tenaciously to 17-18. Fortunately, Scandic successfully withstood the opponent’s impact. At the end of the game, Nemeth made mistakes and was blocked one after another. Scandicic sealed the victory 25-19 and beat Potsdam 3-0.

In this campaign, Scandicic’s main attack Zhu Ting scored 20 points, Antropova scored 14 points, secondary attack Berrien won 10 points, main attack Pietrini and secondary attack Washington contributed 8 points and 7 points respectively. point. Potsdam’s supporter Nemeth scored a team-high 17 points, and the secondary attackers M-Savic and H-Jasper scored 9 points and 8 points respectively.

