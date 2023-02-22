And today Heavyocity Media announces the release of UNCHARTED 88, a genre of deeply sampled esoteric progressive natural percussion that digs deep into your brain. This is a new chapter in the DAMAGE journey that reminds us all why the piano is a true percussion instrument.

Powered by the famous Damage 2 engine, UNCHARTED 88 delivers a powerful and awe-inspiring collection of never-before-seen percussion and loops. Like Damage 2, everything in UNCHARTED 88 works in three different tools (Ensemble Designer, Loop Designer, and Kit Designer), each offering unique inspiration and customizable workflows.

Featuring over 18,600 samples and 11GB of deep and evocative percussion sounds, UNCHARTED 88 will push your sonic “palette” into “UNCHARTED” territory. The Heavyocity team disassembled the original DAMAGE piano into its rawest, “most intimate” sound source. By utilizing its internal components (strings, iron, and wood), the team took a series of playing and snapping (using hammers, rocket sticks, coins, and picks during this) and combined it with their signature DAMAGE sound Designed to combine – delivering something that might be quite different from what you’d expect from a percussion library, but perfectly capable of setting the stage for today’s movie soundtrack mixes.

Heavyocity co-founder and partner Neil Goldberg said:

“The UNCHARTED 88 fills a void in the Damage 2 palette. By continuing that legacy and bringing in new percussive flavors, it’s possible to add some ‘damage’ to any soundtrack. Don’t get me wrong, the UNCHARTED 88 is for the modern day.” The composer opened up a new realm of expressive percussion.”

The Heavyocity UNCHARTED 88 is powered by the Kontakt 6.7 engine and is $119 for a limited time (regularly $149). Offer until March 3, 2023.

Official website: https://heavyocity.com/product/uncharted-88/

