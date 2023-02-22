Beijing News Shell Finance News (Reporter Wang Zhenzhen) On February 22, according to reports, the South Korean health department announced that South Korea has decided to cancel the nucleic acid testing obligation for Chinese immigrants after entry from March 1, but the nucleic acid test must be carried out before departure. The negative report requirement to board a flight will continue until March 10.

The Beijing News Shell Finance reporter learned from the travel booking platform Qunar that at present, Beijing, Tianjin, Dalian, Yantai, Qingdao, Weihai, Jinan, Nanjing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Wuhan, Xiamen, and Guangzhou all have direct flights to Seoul. , the cheapest flight from Xiamen, the price of the ticket is as low as 1251 yuan, and the price of other departure places is 2000 to 4000 yuan. In addition, compared with the outbound flight, the price of the return flight is lower, mostly below 1,500 yuan. Among them, the lowest price of direct flights from Seoul to Yantai is 970 yuan, and the lowest price of direct flights from Seoul to Qingdao is 1,000 yuan.

From February 11, South Korea resumed issuing short-term visas to people entering China. According to Yonhap News Agency, South Korean Prime Minister Han Deok-soo said at a government meeting on February 17 that the number of flights between South Korea and China will increase from the current 62 flights per week to 80 flights per week by the end of February. From January to 100 classes per week, and consider increasing classes.

Edit Li Zheng

Proofreading Chen Diyan