Women’s World Cup: Australia still deserved victory against Denmark in the quarterfinals

Status: 07.08.2023 2:23 p.m

The co-hosts from Australia can continue to dream of winning the title at the 2023 Women’s World Cup: With an unchallenged 2-0 (1-0) win against Denmark, the “Matildas” moved to Spain on Monday (07.08.2023) as the sixth team , Japan, Netherlands, Sweden and England advanced to the quarter-finals of the tournament Down Under.

In the 80th minute, the party atmosphere at the Australia Stadium in Sydney reached its climax when the score was 2-0: the 75,000 spectators in the wide circle rose from their seats – and cheered a substitution. Sam Kerr, 29-year-old superstar from Chelsea FC and captain of the Australian national team, stepped onto the pitch for the first time at the current tournament after recovering from a muscle injury – long awaited by the fans. They were replaced by Hayley Raso, who had almost decided the game nine minutes earlier with her goal to make it 2-0.

Kerr’s team-mates had already shown in the 79 minutes before she came on – and also in the World Cup preliminary round – that things can go really well without the offensive player. After the convincing performance in the quarterfinals against Denmark, the Australians can hope that the World Cup will not be over for them after the next game. Next Saturday (08/12/2023, 12:30 p.m. CEST) the “Matildas” meet again in Sydney against the winner of the round of 16 game between France and Morocco (08/08/2023, 13:00 p.m. CEST).

Denmark has the first offensive scenes

After beating Olympic champions Canada 4-0, Australia played for the first time at the World Cup with an unchanged starting eleven. For Denmark, defender Stine Ballisager came on for Nicoline Sörensen after beating Haiti 2-0.

After British referee Rebecca Welch kicked off, a mixed game developed. Both teams relied on the “controlled offensive” known since Otto Rehhagel. The Australians in particular were very nervous. Many unclean passes and bad passes as well as the high Danish pressing inhibited their own build-up. The Scandinavians showed more movement to the opposing penalty area, but only got shots instead of scoring chances through Katrine Veje (1st) and the conspicuous newcomer Pernille Harder (10th, 17th).

Australia comes on the counter to 1-0

While the “Matildas” fans applauded and shouted every time their team won the ball in the early stages of the game, despite the lack of sophistication in the game, they freaked out completely in the 29th minute when the surprising opening goal was scored. Australia countered Denmark after winning the ball in their own half, which was a sight to behold by all the rules of football art. Caitlin Foord put the World Cup co-hosts 1-0 up after Mary Fowler’s pass with a low shot through goalkeeper Lene Christensen’s legs – it was Australia’s first finish of the game.

Danish offensive remains harmless

After that, the hosts were suddenly an equal opponent – and as a result even more offensive than the Danes. The tactics of the “Matildas” were relatively simple: all balls to the left for a fast foord. That almost paid off once again: A deflected shot by the offensive player flew just wide to the right (38′). Denmark didn’t create a single notable scoring opportunity in a total of five attempts before the break. Like all the other spectators, coach Lars Söndergaard saw that captain Harder’s offensive lacked the necessary punch.

Australia defends the lead

Australia’s coach Tony Gustavsson sent his team back onto the pitch after the change of sides for a kind of balancing act: it was important to keep the ranks closed at the back, but also to gain some air on the defensive with your own pressing attempts. That worked well against the Danish, who were quite unimaginative in attack.

Foord unstoppable – Raso scores

The counterattack worked even better: After quick but unsuccessful attacks via the unstoppable winger Foord (58′, 65′), the decisive 2-0 came in the 70th minute: midfielder Raso scored a low right from the middle of the penalty area. Substitute Kerr fired wide from the right in the 87th minute – but she might have saved a goal for the quarter-finals.