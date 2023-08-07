Bus traffic jam in Mühlstrasse and beyond

Bus traffic jam in Mühlstrasse. Image: Hans-Jörg Schweizer

In the center of Tübingen between Eberhardsbrücke and Lustnauer Tor and in the adjacent streets, buses were backed up on Monday at noon. According to witnesses, there was an incident involving a cyclist and a bus driver in Mühlstrasse at around 12:15 p.m. At a point where a delivery truck was also parked at the side of the road.

Witnesses reported that the cyclist had thrown his bike in front of a tube. Other witnesses spoke of a collision between a cyclist and a bus at the bottleneck. The cyclist also fell.

The police were alerted, according to a witness shortly after 12.30 p.m. She wasn’t there by 1:00 p.m. At the central Tübingen bus station on Europaplatz in front of the main train station, all journeys had been stopped or diverted in the meantime. Traffic started moving again around 1:15 p.m.

“Since Mühlstraße is the central traffic axis for the Tübingen, through which all lines drive, all Tübingen lines were diverted ad hoc via the Schlossberg tunnel,” reported Ulrich Schermaul from the Tübinger Stadtwerke at around 1:15 p.m. This also led to delays. Experience shows that after the diversion has been lifted, it still takes a certain amount of time before all buses are back in time and on time in the city area.

Image: Ulrich Metz

