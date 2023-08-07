Women’s World Cup: “It’s black humor” – US superstar Megan Rapinoe says goodbye

Status: 08/07/2023 09:03 a.m

With the elimination of title favorite USA in the Round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, it is also clear: A very big football personality is leaving the World Cup stage: superstar Megan Rapinoe is ending her career.

“That’s a sick joke. It’s very, very black humor.” When Megan Rapinoe stood in the mixed zone after the defending champions from the USA lost out in the round of 16, her tears had already dried. The tears that flowed on the pitch after the dramatic penalty shoot-out against Sweden. The shock was still in the bones of the US soccer legend. “It’s really a tough moment for me.”

Horan: “We didn’t mean to say goodbye like that”

Teammate Lindsey Horan couldn’t hold back her tears at the thought of the end of a great footballer’s career: “It hurts. We didn’t want to say goodbye to her like that,” said the 29-year-old midfielder on the sports show microphone. “She was incredible for the team. So many World Cups, so many important goals. She always helped and encouraged us. She was an idol for me since I was a little kid.” Defender Julie Ertz, who comforted the crying Rapinoe on the pitch, added: “It’s been a journey with her. She’s been an incredible player for so long.”

Two World Cup titles, world soccer player, Olympic champion

Rapinoe said goodbye to the big World Cup stage without her third title. Officially, the two-time world champion and world soccer player of 2019 will not hang up her soccer shoes until autumn, but it is already clear: there will not be another World Cup game with her. With her missed penalty, Rapinoe herself played her part in the fact that the favored US women failed for the first time in the round of 16 at a World Cup.

Overall, Rapinoe may not have the best memories of the tournament in Australia and New Zealand. The 2012 Olympic champion was too far away from her best form. Substitute Rapinoe also did little in the round of 16. The very first ball jumped on her when she was taken away. In overtime, two of their corner kicks went nowhere. The missed penalty also fit into the picture of a failed World Cup.

Megan Rapinoe missed the third consecutive world title with the US team.

Andonovski: “If my life was at stake”

US coach Vlatko Andonovski later paid tribute to his midfielder at the press conference: “If my life was at stake now and I had to choose who takes the penalty? Megan Rapinoe would be my first choice. Number one in the world, no question. But sometimes sometimes a penalty just misses,” said the coach, who was heavily criticized himself, and added: “Megan Rapinoe is a legend.”

Great social commitment by Rapinoe

And as a legend, Rapinoe will also go down in history. After her debut in the national team in 2006, she became one of the most influential figures in women’s soccer, Olympic champion, multiple world champion, runner-up world champion, showered with awards. And she also became famous off the green field: in 2012 she was one of the first footballers to publicize her homosexuality. She became the first white female athlete to kneel during the national anthem to protest racism and refuse to sing the US national anthem.

Her dispute with former US President Donald Trump, who sharply attacked Rapinoe, was also publicly effective. From 2019 she fought with some fellow players in court to ensure that US women received as much money from the association as men.

Much applause in Melbourne

How popular Rapinoe is, even in her advanced football age, was also shown on Sunday in Melbourne. When her name was read out as a player on the substitutes’ bench, applause erupted in the stadium. The cheering grew even stronger when she was substituted on in the 99th minute. Leaving, Rapinoe later said, “doesn’t take away from her that experience or my career in general. I’m so happy and grateful to have played for so long and on such successful teams.”

Rapinoe: “Loved every moment of my career”

And so she looks forgiving on her long career in the national team, which began in 2006 when she came on as a substitute in a friendly against Germany in California. The ending now “is sad but it’s okay. I’ve loved every moment of my career. I’ll miss it to death but it feels like the right time.” The 38-year-old left it open what the next step would be after the career.

