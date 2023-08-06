Women’s World Cup: Netherlands lackluster wins against South Africa in round of 16

Status: 06.08.2023 06:05 a.m

Vice world champions Netherlands struggled into the quarterfinals at the World Cup. The “Oranje” team beat outsiders South Africa 2-0 (1-0) in the World Cup round of 16 early Sunday morning (06.08.2023). In the quarter-finals next Friday (11.08.2023) Wellington will face Spain in a European duel.

A headed goal early and a goalkeeper error brought the team of “Oranje” coach Andries Jonker into the round of the top eight. Jill Roord took the lead in the ninth minute. South Africa couldn’t get the ball away after a corner, midfielder Roord only had to nod off with a header from close range (9′).

After the change, the decision was made by a mistake by South Africa’s goalkeeper Kaylin Swart, who slipped a ball from Lineth Beerensteyn through his arms and into his own goal (68′).

Early leadership does not bring security

With the early lead and ball possession of almost 80 percent in the early stages, it initially looked like an easy win for the winners of preliminary round group E. But the goal did not bring security to the Dutch women. Instead, the South Africans came back into play with quick transitions and no-frills attacks.

Kgatlana with two big chances in South Africa

The equalizer could have come in the first half: after two climbers in the penalty area, Thembi Kgatlana was free to score, but goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar parried (33′). Kgatlana also had the next big chance for the underdogs: In injury time in the first half she suddenly found herself alone in front of van Domselaar, who spread wide and prevented the equalizer (45′ + 2′).

Two “Oranje” offside goals

The break started with a surprising goal shot ratio of 9:8 for South Africa. And even after the restart, “Banyana Banyana” pushed for an equaliser. But the goal was “Oranje”. First, Lieke Martens-van Leer (54th) scored in the penalty area after a nice turn – and practically from nowhere. The goal was taken back by a VAR decision due to an offside position by passer Victoria Pelova.

Goalkeeper error brings decision

In the pressure phase of South Africa then the momentous blunder of Swart, which led to 2-0 (68th). But the team of South Africa coach Desiree Ellis didn’t give up even with the 0:2. When she had the best chance, Linda Motlhalo failed after a shot by van Domselaar, who steered the ball around the post with a brilliant act (72′). Van Domselaar also had to intervene in injury time, this time she saved a deflected shot from Kgatlana (90+4).

The Dutch team scored again, but again from offside through Beerensteyn (80′). So it remained with the ultimately lackluster quarter-finals of “Oranje”.

