Rome, 10 August 2022 – At the beginning of the long recovery after the terrible training accident in January, the dream of Egan Bernal was to return to the race Vuelta 2022 . Nothing to do, but the Colombian’s return should still be close.

The good date

To be precise, the August 24 when will the Tour of Germany : that day will have passed exactly 7 months from that terrible impact that had made fear for the very life of the winner of the Tour de France 2019 he was born in Giro d’Italia 2021 . Fortunately, net of the numerous fractures reported, the healing process of Bernal was slow but inexorable to the point of today being one step away from that originally planned return to racing – perhaps more in the boy’s plans than in the Ineos Grenadiers – even for the Tour of Burgos . Instead the good appointment seems to be the Tour of Germany scheduled from 24 al August 28 : appointment marked on the calendar also by Filippo Ganna which first, however, will live the European Cycling Championships 2022 in the unusual guise of an in-line rather than a time trial runner. If the presence in the Teutonic land of the Piedmontese is almost certain, it is not that of Bernal who has to wait for the green light from the doctors: for the Colombian, who hasn’t competed since the last one Vuelta a sad constant that has lasted for months now.

