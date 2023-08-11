Women’s World Cup power rankings: Spain, Sweden claim top two spots after huge wins

Martin Rogers

FOX Sports Insider

No. 1 goes down! So does No. 2, and suddenly everything has changed in the FOX Sports Women’s World Cup power rankings, after a lengthy period of relative stability.

It seems stunning that Japan is on its way home already after such sustained excellence through its first four games. But Sweden showed it is a legitimate title contender, having also seen off the United States in the round of 16.

Spain leapfrogs to the top of the list, having withstood a rollercoaster ride against former No. 2 the Netherlands in a game where it looked like its best chance had slipped by.

Suddenly, we’re down to just six teams in contention, a number that will be trimmed to four after Saturday’s games. Things just got real for those remaining, with the sense that the trophy is there for the taking.

And, in an event that has proven beyond doubt that the top of women’s soccer is now a more level playing field than ever before, every team left has reasons to believe that this could be its special moment.

Alexi reacts to Spain’s THRILLING victory over the Netherlands

POWER RANKINGS — August 11

Spain (up 2): Found its resolve — and a new superstar in Salma Paralluelo.Sweden (up 5): There’s no question about it now; they’re the real deal.England (up 1): Resilient, but Lauren James’ suspension leaves a question mark.Australia (up 1): How long can the Matildas keep rolling?France (up 1): Kadidiatou Diani and her teammates look as strong as ever.Colombia (up 2): Will be an underdog in the quarters, but capable of anything.ELIMINATED Japan (down 6): Deeply disappointing loss after such a promising start.Netherlands (down 6): After a worthy revival against Spain, should have finished them off.Nigeria (=): Nearly pulled off a massive shock.United States (=): The defending champs were eliminated on penalty kicks.Jamaica (=): Strong showing bodes well for the future.Denmark (=): Got the job done and can look forward with optimism.South Africa (=): A hugely positive campaign finally came to an end.Norway (=): Predictable end to a disjointed campaign.Switzerland (=): Defense fell apart when faced with its first big test.Morocco (=): Remarkable effort to reach the knockout stage.Germany (=): Stunning elimination for the two-time champion.Brazil (=): Marta’s last World Cup ended with a shocking group exit.Portugal (=): Came so close to producing an historic upset.Canada (=): Olympic champ heads home after failing to shine.New Zealand (=): Huge disappointment after a dream start to the tournament.Italy (=): Suffered a heartbreaking end to a troubled campaign.China (=): Departs after getting taken apart by England.Philippines (=): Will go home with heads held high.South Korea (=): Finished on a high note by knocking out Germany.Argentina (=): Inspired fightback secured a draw with South Africa.Zambia (=): Finished on a high note against Costa Rica.Ireland (=): Campaign ends with a single point.Haiti (=): Some positive signs, but three defeats.Panama (=): Played its part in an entertaining defeat to France.Costa Rica (=): Landed in a brutal group and ended without a point.Vietnam (=): Never got going in tough Group E.

Alexi Lalas, Carli Lloyd list their favorites to replace USWNT manager Vlatko Andonovski

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider newsletter. Follow him on Twitter at @MRogersFOX and subscribe to the daily newsletter.

