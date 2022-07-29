Original title: Wonderful!Serie A coaches and directors beat each other and scolded the boss for being stupid X players secretly filmed the video

Beijing time on July 29th news, recently, a shocking thing happened in Italian football. Serie A club Turin coaches Juric and Vaniati quarreled over transfer issues, and then fought in public. According to the Italian media “Notice”, the video of the fight circulating on the Internet was secretly filmed by Turin players and posted on social media.

According to the video circulating on the Internet, some netizens analyzed the content of the quarrel between the head coach of Turin and the sports director over signing issues.

Sports Director: “I’m building a team!”

Team coach: “You made a fart!”

Sports Director: “Don’t yell at me, show some respect!”

Coach: “Fuck you!”

Sports Director: “Be respectful, I have been defending you in front of that stupid X!”

It is reported that the “silly X” mentioned in the last sentence of the sports director is suspected to refer to the club owner.

Subsequently, the “News” disclosed more inside information. The person who secretly filmed the fight video was a Turin player, because the shooting angle in the video came from the room window, which happened to be the accommodation of the Turin first team players. Double room. It is reported that the player who shot the video first sent the video to a group chat within the team, and then it was spread by another player, causing the video to spread widely. At present, the players who filmed the video and the rumored video have been locked, but the person who uploaded it to the Internet has not yet been determined, because the video was uploaded anonymously.

The report said that many people in the Turin team are currently dissatisfied, and many people hope to leave the team.

