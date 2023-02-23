Italy is preparing for the World Baseball Classic, the prestigious event which will start on March 5th. Our national team will be the protagonist in the group that will be staged on the Taichung diamond (Taipei in China) where they will face Cuba, Holland, Panama and the hosts (the top two classified will advance to the quarter-finals, scheduled in Tokyo).

The approach path of Mike Piazza’s men begins at the sports center of Notre Dame Preparatory High School in Scottsdale (Arizona): a part of the blue team will in fact gather in this location until March 1st for a pre-season camp. From March 3, the entire Italia Baseball roster at the Classic will meet in Taiwan, where the Azzurri have a couple of friendlies scheduled on the 5th and 6th before the start of the World Baseball Classic. The following are invited for the meeting:

ITALY WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC CALLED UP FOR MEETING IN SCOTTSDALE

No. Surname Name POS Year of birth 1 AIELLO VINCENZO RHP 1998 2 ANNOUNCED NINO ANDRES ANTONIO C 2005 3 BASSANI ALEX RHP 1990 4 BIAGINI JOSEPH CARLO RHP 1990 5 MOUTHS MATTEO RHP 1996 6 CASTELLANS RYAN MICHAEL RHP 1996 7 DEOTTO ALESSANDRO C 1995 8 HERCULANES ALESSANDRO RHP 2004 9 FANTS NICHOLAS LHP 1996 10 SIEVE NICOLA LUCIANO SATHYA RHP/OF 1992 11 GARCIA ROBEL ESTIWAL IF 1993 12 GAVIGLIO SAMUEL JOSEPH RHP 1990 13 HARVEY MATTHEW EDWARD RHP 1989 14 LORENZINI BRAXTON RYAN RHP 1995 15 MARCIANO JOSEPH JAMES LHP 1995 16 MASTROBUONI MARCUS ALLEN C 1993 17 MINEO ALBERTO C 1994 18 MORRESI LORENZO C 2001 19 PAULINES RICARDO IF 1999 20 PINAZZI NICOLE’ LHP 1999 21 ACCOUNTANTS MARCO C 2004 22 SCAFIDS CHRISTIAN PAUL RHP 1997 23 SCOTTI CLAUDIO RHP 1998 24 TIMBANELLS VINCENT THOMAS R 1998 25 VALENTE JOHN MARCO IF 1995 26 VOLPE ALESSANDRO OF 2005 27 VASSALOTTI MICHAEL ANTONIO RHP 2000 28 WOODS STEPHEN HUGO RHP 1995

Photo: Photo LiveMedia/Claudio Benedetto