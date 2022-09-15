The curtain has fallen at the Centro Tecnico Federale del Torrino, in Rome, on the World Boccia Intercontinental Challenger, preparatory event for the Paralympics in Paris 2024. For the first time in the capital an international event of Paralympic Boccia, to be organized by the Italian Bocce Federation. “It was a well-structured event and I am delighted to have organized such an event in Rome, which three times should have organized the Olympics and Paralympics, but was unable to do so. The capital of Italy would be transformed into the capital of disability. Federbocce has taken on the responsibility of a grandiose event, which has seen enormous efforts, in order to make the stay in Italy and in Rome as comfortable as possible for all the delegations “, said the president of the Italian Bocce Federation, Marco Giunio De Sanctis . “The Paralympic Boccia is a fascinating discipline, the latest romantic in the Paralympic sports panorama – continued De Sanctis – We are up to the level, if not yet of the results, of organizing an international event of this caliber. We are a complete Federation and we have two aspects of the same coin: sport for all and the High Level, of which Boccia is the real pride of the Federation. For the Italy of Boccia the path is difficult, but I believe that even the Azzurri, in the short term, will be able to reach the levels of the winning athletes. Special thanks go to Federal Councilor Vincenzo Santucci, who best embodied the role of blue head of delegation, the beating heart of the delegation ”. “Paralympic sport knows no obstacles and the athletes of the World Boccia International Challenger have demonstrated this”, concluded President De Sanctis.