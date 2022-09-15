For the first time in the capital an international Paralympic Boccia event, organized by the Italian Bocce Federation
The curtain has fallen at the Centro Tecnico Federale del Torrino, in Rome, on the World Boccia Intercontinental Challenger, preparatory event for the Paralympics in Paris 2024. For the first time in the capital an international event of Paralympic Boccia, to be organized by the Italian Bocce Federation. “It was a well-structured event and I am delighted to have organized such an event in Rome, which three times should have organized the Olympics and Paralympics, but was unable to do so. The capital of Italy would be transformed into the capital of disability. Federbocce has taken on the responsibility of a grandiose event, which has seen enormous efforts, in order to make the stay in Italy and in Rome as comfortable as possible for all the delegations “, said the president of the Italian Bocce Federation, Marco Giunio De Sanctis . “The Paralympic Boccia is a fascinating discipline, the latest romantic in the Paralympic sports panorama – continued De Sanctis – We are up to the level, if not yet of the results, of organizing an international event of this caliber. We are a complete Federation and we have two aspects of the same coin: sport for all and the High Level, of which Boccia is the real pride of the Federation. For the Italy of Boccia the path is difficult, but I believe that even the Azzurri, in the short term, will be able to reach the levels of the winning athletes. Special thanks go to Federal Councilor Vincenzo Santucci, who best embodied the role of blue head of delegation, the beating heart of the delegation ”. “Paralympic sport knows no obstacles and the athletes of the World Boccia International Challenger have demonstrated this”, concluded President De Sanctis.
The challenges
—
To close the long week of matches in Rome, the couple competition. Brazilians Evelyn De Oliveira and Mateus Carvalho won in the BC3 Pairs category, silver for the Turks Havva Alyurt and Oner Bozbiyic; bronze for the Thais. Ladamanee Kla Han and Akkadej Choochuenklin. Gold medal in the BC4 Pairs category for the Thais Nuanchan Phonsila and Pornchok Larpyen, silver for the Slovak Michaela Balcova and Samuel Anderejcik, bronze for Wai Yan Vivian Lau and Yuk Wing Leung from Hong Kong. First place in the BC1 / BC2 Team category for Hiu Lam Yeung, Hoi Ying Karen Kwok and John Loung from Hong Kong, second place for the Brazilians Andreza Vitoria De Oliveira, Maciel Santos and Iuri Tauan Saraiva Da Silva, bronze medal for the Thailanese Satanan Phromsiri, Watcharaphon Vongsa and Phakphum Linchum. After the presentation of the ItalBoccia in the Sala Giulio Cesare of Palazzo Senatorio, in the Campidoglio, the international kermesse began with the individual competition. Loung (Hong Kong). For the female BC1 category, however, it was the Spanish Amagoia Arrieta who finished first on the podium after beating the Brazilian Andreza Vitória De Oliveira 3-2. For the all-Thai men’s BC2 category: Watcharaphon Vongsa won 6-0 against compatriot Phakphum Linchum, winning the gold medal. Another “derby” in the final also for the women: Hong Kong athlete Hiu Lam Yeung defeated Hoi Ying Karen Kwok 5-2. For the men’s BC3 category Tak Wah Tse (Hong Kong) obtained the first place on the podium beating the Brazilian Mateus Carvalho 4-1. In the women, on the other hand, gold medal for Yuen Kei Ho (Hong Kong). Second place for Sonia Heckel (France). For the BC4 women’s category it was Michaela Balcova (Slovakia) who won the gold medal by beating Anita Raguwaran (Germany) 6-1. For the men, on the other hand, gold medal for Yuk Wing Leung (Hong Kong) after beating 4-2 Pornchok Larpyen (Thailand). The spotlight on the Federal Technical Center of Rome has not yet turned off, because the Italian Bocce Federation is ready for its second big event of the month of September. From 20 to 24, in fact, space for the Raffa Junior World Championships. The world championship event will be presented on Tuesday 20, from 6 pm, at the Capitol; from the following day space for the national twenty meetings at the start with the world finals scheduled, from 13.30 to 17.30, on Saturday 24.
September 14 – 10:29 pm
© breaking latest news