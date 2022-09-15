The 2022 NFL season finally got underway on Thursday night as the Buffalo Bills proved why so many have them as the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Sean McDermott’s organization dominated from the get-go against last season’s champions, the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, scoring a touchdown on the very first drive of the game following a spectacular pre-game build-up. The Bills would end up running out 31-10 winners as Josh Allen threw three touchdowns in the game.

With the rest of the league set to play over the weekend and on Monday night, there will be many fans all around the US and other parts of the world that will be looking forward to the action that is set to take place on the field.

In this article, we will preview the NFL season and detail a number of different things that need to be looked out for, including who the best teams are likely to be regarding those who will want to be in contention of competing for the Vince Lombardi trophy, while also looking at the best players in the league and those who could be in the running to win the MVP award this season.

Best Teams in the NFL this season

As mentioned at the very beginning, the season opener featured the team that many believe could be the next Super Bowl Champion. Indeed, the Buffalo Bills have been made out to be the favorites for many for a variety of different reasons.

The team has largely remained intact, while they also managed to strengthen further with the addition of Von Miller in the offseason to their defense. And, given their dominant performance against the current champions, there will not be many that will be betting against them. In fact, according to the latest sport betting odds available, it would appear the franchise from upstate New York has further solidified its status as a favorite amongst the bookmakers at this present time.

Other teams to watch out for will include the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following Tom Brady’s U-turn regarding retirement, while others will suggest it is worth keeping an eye on franchises such as the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers, given that they both have incredibly talented quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers respectively.

Best players in the NFL

Speaking of Aaron Rodgers, he has been crowned the NFL’s MVP for the last two successive seasons, therefore it could be argued that he is one of the best players in the league at the moment, hence why the Packers can never be ruled out of the running until it is physically impossible.

However, if you were to look at statistical data, then it is impossible to deny that another Aaron is the best player in the league: the Rams’ Aaron Donald. The defensive lineman – who allegedly submitted a retirement letter ahead of the 2022 season – has continued to perform to the highest standards ever since being drafted and is a certified Hall of Famer once his career does come to an end. Indeed, some have described him as the greatest defensive player of all time, too.

Other players that can be thrown into the conversation include the quarterbacks mentioned above – Tom Brady, Mahomes, Allen – and each of them are going to be crucial if they are to help lead their franchise to success. The latter of them, though, will want to cut out the interceptions after throwing two against the Rams on Thursday night; some may put that down to rust.

Final Thoughts

The 2022 NFL season is finally here and there is plenty of excitement about what the year will bring American football fans! The start that the Rams had would have been disappointing – especially as they had a 5-0 opening game winning record prior to the defeat, while the win for the Bills will have been perfect for them given their status as the favorites to take the Super Bowl from the Californian organization.

Nonetheless, the NFL season is a marathon and one game will not define it, therefore it is important to watch what happens on the field between now and February when we will finally see a team lift the Vince Lombardi trophy!

