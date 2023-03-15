And now there are two, almost three. After Milan, also theInter, who plays for zero to zero and that’s it, risking capitulating only at the last minute after an entire game without taking any risks. Let’s say it wasn’t a great demonstration of play and entertainment. But say double lock deadbolt, this yes. And let’s also say that in our opinion if she had wanted to gamble, she would have won. However, if we are allowed to say one personal thing, we are very happy for Inzaghi, Mister Spiazewhich is throughout the year that is put on the grill and in the dock, but besides Napoli Wonder if there is anyone who can get to the bottom of the Champions League this is him, in the face of all his detractors. And from the quarter-finals on, the Nerazzurri needn’t fear anyone. It is the others who will be afraid of them. Inzaghi is a coach made for these challenges, he is not one who gives great entertainment and entertainment, but he manages to compact his teams like few others on the occasions that count, to make them cynical and determined. Then, however it goes, next year we don’t know where it will be, why the contacts for Conte’s return to us are now at a very advanced stage. In any case Mister Spiaze between now and the end of the season will still be able to get some satisfaction and take off some pebbles. He deserves it.

Inzaghi believes it

L’Inter parte al Dragao stadium dal goal at Lukaku. Which isn’t much. But not even very little. He has to do without Robin Gosens, who is difficult to consider among the permanent holders of Inzaghi. On the other hand, the good news is that he finds Skriniar again, even if at the beginning only on the bench, an indispensable breakwater even during construction on a night like this which is presumed to be based on defense and counter-attack. In the Porto Otavio sits in the grandstand, disqualified after a few dramas and a few too many fouls at San Siro, and Joao Mario is not in the game either, a thrusting lateral who would have been very useful for the comeback intentions of conception, in addition to the timeless Pepe, a forty-year-old defender of struggle and courage, and even brawls. The Portuguese coach, who has been on the Dragoes bench for seven years, has built a very fluid team, initially lined up with a more aggressive 4-3-3 instead of the canonical 4-4-2, but capable of changing formation and attitude during the match, depending on your needs. On paper Otavio, Joao Mario and Pepe are three fairly heavy absences, because they are very functional to Porto’s game, but its prominent elements are goalkeeper Diogo Costa and ex Liverpool player Grujic, who never blossomed with Klopp, both starters. Arbitra il polacco Marciniak. Sold out stadium, more than 50,000 spectators, and a fiery climate. But Inter, as Inzaghi said, «has always responded present when needed, in decisive clashesas if we were a team capable of bringing out the best of themselves whenever the stakes are very high».

Flames of Porto, the Nerazzurri response

After just two minutes, Porto immediately made their intentions clear: great shot from outside the area by Matheus, and plastic flight by Onana to deflect for a corner kick. Then two scrums in the area in succession thwarted with fists by the Nerazzurri goalkeeper. In this beginning, Inzaghi’s team seems a little too pushed back and the passing lines are not so clean as to be able to set up dangerous outings. He tends to act mainly on the left wing with Di Marco and Dzeko, also because on the other side Dumfries seems to have started the game with too many uncertainties. In the 18th minute, after a long period of confused play, new flare of Port: another shot from outside the area, Onana stretches to save. Then suddenly, here is Inter finally, counterattack by Barella and Dzeko, all alone, shoots in the corner: great save by Diogo Costa. From now on the challenge seems to change face. Nerazzurri reply a few minutes later: Di Marco crosses into the box and into a defender’s rebound Stretcher engages the Portuguese goalkeeper again. Once the initial fear has passed, Inter seem to have found the square: they defend taller, press in midfield and every time they get possession of the ball they manage to find the spaces to build their game. On the other hand, the hosts are finding it increasingly difficult to become dangerous. Lots of mistakes and lots of tension on the pitch, but when the match seems to have become tangled in its inconclusive confusion, a close triangulation by the Portuguese puts Evanilson in front of Onana to kick with a sure shot and only a prodigious tackle from Di Marco saves Inter by deflecting the shot for a corner. In the 45th minute, then, Eustaquio arrives by a whisker late for the decisive tap. Very strange first half, on and off, with long moments of blocked play in midfield, and sudden flashes of dangerous action. Unspectacular game, very edgy. The impression is that as the minutes go by, Inter become increasingly masters of their destiny and Porto a prisoner of their anxiety.

Bolt like in the old days

Second half. Inter even lower, in defense of zero to zero. After 3 minutes free-kick from the edge for a foul by Acerbi, and melee in the area retaliated by the Nerazzurri defenders. Inter’s response was much more dangerous: Barella’s right-footed shot that grazed the post. In the 9th minute Pepé launches, but Onana anticipates Galen. Porto now tries the siege, without being able to sting though. The impression is that only one episode could unlock the hosts’ game, and that instead Inter would just have to believe a little more to close it. Notebook empty until half an hour, a lot of confusion and a few crosses in the Nerazzurri area as crowded as the subway at rush hour. Bastoni exits, De Vrj enters. Grujic from outside the area (the only scheme that Porto manages to implement), Onana without problems, and on the other side Calhanoglu breaks through in the area but shoots high. But they are matches lit in the dark that are useless. It’s a game without a game, but that’s fine with Inter. Lautaro (is he there too? He’s hardly ever seen) is anticipated in front of the door. We’re on our last legs. Skriniar also entered, and the Nerazzurri built a wall behind, bar none, even the forwards to guard the area. Ancient bolt. At 94′ and 95′, first a post and then a crossbar and a crazy save by Onana, the Porto match is all concentrated in those seconds. But Inter wanted zero to zero and that’s why they played.