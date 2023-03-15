Home World 74-year-old found dead after at least 20 days
74-year-old found dead after at least 20 days

by gds.it – ​​5 hours ago

Firefighters and police officers found a 74-year-old man who had been dead for at least twenty days in his home in via Lanza di Scalea, in Palermo. The police intervened this afternoon…

