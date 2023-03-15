Home Health six complaints, the boss is a 16 year old
Health

by admin
There was a 16-year-old girl at the head of a baby gang who for months sowed terror in the crowded nightlife. Minors who, armed with knives, beat up…

There was a 16-year-old girl who leads a baby gang which for months has sown terror in the crowded nightlife. Minors who, armed with knives, savagely beat a long series of peers just for the fun of it. The repeated attacks were carried out by minors also brandishing switchblades. Yesterday the agents of the municipal police of Pomigliano, under the command of the colonel Louis Maiello and his deputy, Lt James Trancheseresponsible for the judicial police rate, reported six minors between the ages of 12 and 16, from Acerra and Pomigliano, for injuries, beatings, possession of cutting weapons and failure to give aid.

It is a gang of minors, male and female, led by a girl from nearby Acerra, a 16-year-old girl who, according to the investigations, turned into a sort of Erinyes who, together with her companions, attacked the victims on duty, generally peers alone and helpless. The baby gang terrorized the nightlife of Pomigliano for months, from piazza Mercato to piazza Municipio, from piazza Primavera to the public park. A long series of attacks that had forced the parents of the victims to report the violence to the municipal police. The White Helmets then launched the investigation and finally framed those responsible for the numerous attacks by analyzing the images of the public and private video surveillance cameras.

With the complaint, the reports to the juvenile court were triggered.
The scenes of violence were immortalized by video surveillance cameras, latest generation high definition devices. In one of the videos, we see a boy hit by a series of slaps and punches inflicted by a group of very young people. After taking the first punch, the minor, just 12 years old, fell to the ground, unconscious. Luckily the boy was rescued in time by a passerby who took him to the hospital. Endless violence.

During a previous operation, dating back to some time ago, the municipal policemen arrested two eighteen year olds who had sown panic aboard a scooter. During the search, the officers found one of the two young men wearing one 22 caliber Colt long range pistol. According to the investigations by the municipal police, various baby gangs are said to be active in Pomigliano. «Each gang of kids – says Colonel Maiello – has different characteristics. There are the children of social unease, those from popular neighborhoods, such as 219, the reconstruction district, who are easy prey for organized crime. These are kids, little more than children, who have become the protagonists of serious vandalism against schools and other public buildings. Episodes – Maiello’s suspicion – which we think are more the result of actions ordered by subjects of organized crime. Then there are other groups of violent kids from various social backgrounds, even children of the local petty bourgeoisie. In all cases we are talking about very dangerous situations ».

