Suunto Italia congratulates its athletes Davide Magnini and Nadir Maguet for the splendid Bronze Medal obtained yesterday in the highly coveted Team Race event of the Alpine Ski World Championships in Boi Taull (ES).

Suunto 9 Peak Pro, a multisport GPS watch produced in Finland with extraordinarily advanced technology, capable of guaranteeing our champions Magnini and Maguet to give use all their resources, in competitions as in training, and a support up to their very high standards to always get the best results.

Starting with the battery that offers the best life of any Suunto watch, with three modes: Performance, Endurance and Tour. The battery lasts for 21 days in daily use, 40 hours in Performance mode, 70 hours in Endurance mode and 300 hours in Tour mode and can connect simultaneously to four satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BEIDOU) and up to 32 individual satellites. This means unprecedented speed and GPS signal accuracy, even in difficult conditions, such as in areas with very tall buildings or in steep mountain valleys. Tested according to the strictest military standards of resistance (*MIL-STD-810H), it excels in resistance, versatility and lightness, with its small footprint of only 10.8 mm thick

Without forgetting the green vocation of Suunto: it is the first Suunto, in full “nature” spirit that the message of ski mountaineering intends to convey also through its “worldwide” showcase, whose carbon footprint in production is completely offset by the Verified Carbon Units: creates just 7.5 kg of CO2 over its entire life cycle – the equivalent of driving a fossil fuel car 44 km. In fact, the brand is working in the direction of compensation with certified reforestation projects in South Africa. The Suunto company and factory are powered by 100% wind energy, all Suunto products are made in Finland.